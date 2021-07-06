Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Thought of the Day - Nick Evers’ Elite 11 Performance

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: 
Gators Breakdown
,
Gators Football
,
Dan Mullen
,
SEC
,
2021
,
Elite 11
,
Nick Evers
David Waters shares his thoughts on topics surrounding the Gators and college football.
David Waters shares his thoughts on topics surrounding the Gators and college football.

Gators 2022 QB commit Nick Evers took part in the Elite 11 QB competition along with many of the nation’s top QBs.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by SI’s Zach Goodall to review Evers’ performance.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.