Jaguars position breakdown: Will the new defense unleash the linebackers?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With training camp only a few weeks away, the News4Jax sports team is breaking down the Jaguars roster, position by position

After looking at the Offense Last week now we are turning our attention to the defense. With the Jaguars finally making the switch to a 3-4 things will look very different on this side of the ball. A 3-4 defense doesn’t work if you don’t have the athletes at the linebacker position to make it work. Lucky for the Jaguars Lineback was the best position on the defense in 2020 and even with the changes in responsibilities will be the strength of the Jaguars defense again this season.

Linebackers on the roster

Josh Allen, K’Lavon Chaisson, Dakota Allen, Myles Jack, Leon Jacobs, Dylan Moses, Shaquille Quaterman, Chapelle Russell, Joe Schobert, Quincy Williams, Damien Wilson.

Expected number on final roster: 8

This offseason the coaching staff put the majority of their attention on finding ways to upgrade the defensive line room. Outside of a few small moves the linebacker group largely was untouched. Of the new additions, the guy I am the most excited about is Jihad Ward. Ward has been a solid pro throughout his career and was hand-picked by new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen. Ward seems to have a strong personality that and as the Jaguars look to reshape the culture in the locker room he is a guy I expect will make a big impact.

Expected depth chart

Edge- Josh Allen and Jordan Smith

ILB- Joe Schobert and Damien Wilson

WILB- Myles Jack and Quincy Williams

Edge- K’Lavon Chaisson and Jihad Ward

No surprises at the top of the depth chart. Jack, Schobert, and Allen are the 3 best players on the Jaguars defense hands down. Chaisson who is the 4th starter in the group is arguably the player that could benefit the most from the change in defensive philosophy. As a rookie, he struggled to make much of an impact but his teammate Josh Allen said this offseason that if they had played this defense last year h believes Chaisson would have had a big season. Let’s all hope that Josh is right because the Jaguars will need him to provide some pass rush this season. At the backup inside linebacker spots, there will be some competition. The Jaguars brought in the veteran Damien Wilson from the Chiefs Shaq Quarterman will have to beat him out if he wants to earn a roster spot. At WILB I gave Quincy Williams the edge over Dakota Allen but it was really a coin flip at this point.

Possible Camp Surprise

Dylan Moses

Moses is a guy I really want to slot onto my final roster but I’m holding off until I actually see him on the field. Moses is a high-profile undrafted free agent from Alabama. He was undrafted because teams were worried about his injury history. He tore his ACL in 2019 and did not return to form in 2020. If Moses can get healthy he could prove to be a steal for the Jaguars. As a rookie, he could slide immediately into a role on special teams and as a reserve LB for the Jaguars.