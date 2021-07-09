Jaguars position breakdown: Will anyone emerge at tight end?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With training camp only a few weeks away, the News4Jax sports team is breaking down the Jaguars roster, position by position

The final position we will take a look at on the Jaguars offense this week is also the weakest — tight end.

The Jaguars have made some attention-grabbing addition to the tight end room this offseason. But none of them look to be true impact players. Urban Meyer has repeated his same mantra about the position all offseason “When you watch last year’s film compared to this year, what I saw early in phase two, was very much improved. We’re still not where we need to be at that room right now, but we’re getting closer.”

Tight ends on the roster

Tyler Davis, Ben Ellefson, Luke Farrell, Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy, Tim Tebow.

Expected number on the final roster: Three

Tight end will be one of the fiercest position battles throughout training camp. The only lock for the roster is Manhertz. O’Shaughnessy has a strong inside track towards a roster spot but not quite a lock. Guys like Davis, Farrell and Tebow all have a path to earning a roster spot. Of course, everyone keeps asking “will Tebow be on the team?” The best I can put it is he has a shot. My belief is he will have to show a real ability to catch the football because the Jaguars already have a handful of tight ends who can run block at a high level.

Expected depth chart

Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell.

I know, I know Tebow didn’t make it. I have him ending up on the Jaguars practice squad. As for the guys on the active roster, the combo of Manhertz and O’Shaughnessy should give the Jags a solid 1-2 punch. Manhertz is the best run-blocking tight end on the roster and O’Shaughnessy is the best receiver on the roster. Behind that pair, I give Farrell a slight edge on the competition because of his relationship with Meyer dating back to Ohio State. Farrell, a solid run blocker, hasn’t shown much in the passing game but should be able to also contribute on special teams.

Possible camp surprise

Tyler Davis

Davis is going into his second season with the Jaguars. He didn’t make much of an impact as a rookie, but he did show some flashes of ability in training camp last year. Davis also made a few solid plays on the practice field this offseason during OTAs. Davis has the look of a guy who can do it all. He has the size and strength to be a good run blocker, but he has also flashed enough receiving ability to beat linebackers on intermediate routes. If Davis can start to put the pieces to the puzzle together he could find himself with a role on the offense.