FSU president: ‘No communication with SEC’ on potential move to conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State president John Thrasher on Tuesday denied a report that the Seminoles were looking to make a move to the Southeastern Conference.

“I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue,” Thrasher said in a statement. “We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

There have been continuous rumblings about more conference movement since Oklahoma and Texas announced they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC when their grant of rights expire in 2025.

All 14 SEC teams voted to approve the Longhorns and Sooners’ entry into the conference.

The most recent report about a potential FSU move to the SEC came from ESPN Upstate’s Marc Ryan reported that the Seminoles and Clemson initiated dialogue with the conference about joining.

Ad

Per a reliable source, Clemson+Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference.



The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson+Florida State don't bring what Oklahoma+Texas do.



Notre Dame is the only "free agent" left that would "add to the pot." — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) August 2, 2021

“Per a reliable source, Clemson+Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson+Florida State don’t bring what Oklahoma+Texas do. Notre Dame is the only “free agent” left that would “add to the pot.”