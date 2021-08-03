Cloudy icon
FSU president: ‘No communication with SEC’ on potential move to conference

Justin Barney, Sports editor

FSU President John Thrasher
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State president John Thrasher on Tuesday denied a report that the Seminoles were looking to make a move to the Southeastern Conference.

“I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue,” Thrasher said in a statement. “We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

There have been continuous rumblings about more conference movement since Oklahoma and Texas announced they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC when their grant of rights expire in 2025.

All 14 SEC teams voted to approve the Longhorns and Sooners’ entry into the conference.

The most recent report about a potential FSU move to the SEC came from ESPN Upstate’s Marc Ryan reported that the Seminoles and Clemson initiated dialogue with the conference about joining.

“Per a reliable source, Clemson+Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson+Florida State don’t bring what Oklahoma+Texas do. Notre Dame is the only “free agent” left that would “add to the pot.”

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

