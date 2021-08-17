Jaguars training camp ‘21: Intense practice, cuts begin, Trevor is up and down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Emotions ran high on the field on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Jaguars cut the roster down from 90 players to 85, with one of those cuts Tim Tebow.

With the first cuts of training camp in the books, the Jaguars took the intensity up a notch.

Outside linebackers coach Zachary Orr spoke to the team before practice. He told them about players he played with like Terell Suggs, and how every time they took the practice field they wanted to show everyone that they were the best.

“If you a dog, be a dog,” Orr told the team.

Maybe some of the players took that message to heart as the Jaguars had one of their most spirited practices of camp. In practice, Laquon Treadwell and Rudy Ford got into a fight after a play. Gardner Minshew and others ran down the field to break the two players up before things escalated.

Trevor Lawrence got the reps with the first-team offense Tuesday, but got off to a slow start to practice. During the first period of red-zone work Lawrence’s play went incomplete (near interception), incomplete (overthrow) and sack before he finally got on track by throwing a touchdown to Chris Manhertz.

For the criticism, Manhertz receives for his receiving ability he was able to make a great catch with Dakota Allen in a good position. Lawrence put the ball right where it needed to be. After that slow start, Lawrence was able to turn up the heat a bit making some very nice throws down the field.

Lawrence looks to be building a good relationship with Marvin Jones.

Jones was on the receiving end of Lawrence’s biggest throw against the Browns, and the two connected for more big plays during practice Tuesday. Lawrence may be leaning more on Jones right now with DJ Chark still sidelined. Chark is back on the practice field running with the team, but he is not catching passes yet. During the team periods, Chark can be heard talking trash to the defense from the sideline. Lawrence found Jones for a touchdown late in practice and Chark ran onto the field to congratulate Jones on the catch.

Lawrence has clearly been the best quarterback on the Jaguars roster throughout camp, but Meyer continues to express the need to see consistency from the rookie. Despite the highs, Lawrence has had some lows.

The slow start to practice combined with a very late throw in the end zone for James O’Shaugnessy left some defenders to ask aloud what was happening.

“I don’t know what they were trying to do there,” is something that was overheard.

Those are the types of plays that Lawrence needs to clean up from his game.

Notebook

• Gators legendary old ball coach Steve Spurrier spent some time watching practice.

• After a hot day of practice, there was an ice cream truck waiting for the players as they walked off the field.

• The QBs had a white stripe to their helmets. Meyer said the addition is something he has always done because it helps to identify where they are looking during film study. Meyer wants to see if the QBs are looking off the coverage.

• CJ Henderson looks have worked his way back into the starting group. For the second day in a row, Henderson worked with the first-team defense. It was a combination of Henderson, Shaquill Griffin and Sidney Jones in the slot.

• Damien Wilson got beat badly in a 1 on 1 against Carlos Hyde. Hyde is not known for his pass catching. That is not the sort of play they want to see from the newly minted starting linebacker.

• Jamal Agnew is still learning the nuances of playing wide receiver. During team drills, Agnew was able to get behind CJ Henderson, but misread the ball and slowed down. If he kept running it would have been a touchdown.

• Laviska Shenault gave defensive backs fits during practice. Shenault put Tyson Campbell on skates to get open during red-zone work. The ball didn’t come his way but it was a great route by Shenault.

• James Robinson and Myles Jack have been battling throughout training camp. The reps between these two have been fun to watch. Both players are making the other work hard.

• Rayshawn Jenkins did some 1 on 1′s with the cornerbacks. Jenkins was one of the few defenders who were able to win a rep against Shenault.

• Travis Etienne got safety Andre Cisco in trouble. Etienne was able to beat Cisco to get wide open for a touchdown. Safety coach Chris Ash did not like that.

• Philip Dorsett made his speed felt on the field at practice. Dorsett made some nice plays down the field including one incredible catch as he fell.

• The Jaguars could employ some three safety looks in passing situations. Jenkins, Cisco and Rudy Ford all spent some time on the field together during a late-game situation.

• Trevor Lawrence targeted Shaquill Griffin a few times during practice and Griffin almost came up with two interceptions. Late in practice after Lawrence completed a pass to Dorsett with Griffin in coverage, Shaq was visibly unhappy. The very next play Lawrence went at him again and Griffin almost came up with the interception.

• Tyson Campbell did not have the best day at practice with Marvin Jones getting the better of the rookie multiple times.