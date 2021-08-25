Still time to buy tickets for Bold City Showcase high school football kickoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Excitement is building for the start of the 2021 high school football season in Northeast Florida, and News4Jax is ready to feature some of the area’s top talent at this weekend’s W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractors Bold City Showcase.

And you still have time to see the action in person at The Bolles School.

General admission tickets are $10. A daily VIP ticket is $40 and a two-day VIP ticket is $60. Tickets can be purchased here.

All three matchups at Bolles will be aired on WJXT Channel 4 and streamed on News4Jax.com. They will also be broadcast on the radio on 1010XL and 92.5 FM.

Matchups

West Nassau and host Bolles will face off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Ribault and Creekside play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Oakleaf and Orange Park kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Last year’s Bold City Showcase was canceled after the Florida High School Athletic Association pushed the start of the season back due to the pandemic. The majority of area teams started their regular seasons on Sept. 11.

Ad

This marks the third edition under the Bold City brand, and this year’s installment features the inclusion of Clay and Nassau County programs for the first time.

Airstream Ventures has built on the Bold City success, putting on high school events like lacrosse, baseball and basketball that have been televised, streamed or broadcast on WJXT, CW17, News4Jax.com or 1010XL/92.5 FM.