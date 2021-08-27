Chomp: ‘Emory is the No. 1 QB’ & 1 week until Florida football

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Emory Jones #5 of the Florida Gators throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s finally Week 0, which means we finally have college football this weekend!

And next week, Florida football is back!

👀 Jones and Richardson

While Gators Breakdown host David Waters was told by someone at the final scrimmage of the fall camp that Anthony Richardson seems to move the offense better than Emory Jones, quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee left very little doubt when discussing the quarterbacks, saying, “Emory is the No. 1 quarterback.”

In the latest episode of Gators Breakdown, David is joined by Neil Blackmon, with Saturday Down South, to break down McGee’s thoughts on Jones and Richardson. David also discusses the scrimmage in another episode.

Regardless of who is taking snaps, we know there is going to be change in Florida’s offense. After a couple of seasons relying on the passing attack to carry that side of the ball, reverting back to a run approach means more of an emphasis on an aspect that has struggled in those same seasons. On this episode of Gators Breakdown, join David and hear from offensive line coach John Hevesy and offensive linemen Richard Gouraige and Ethan White on the steps that are being taken in gaining confidence upfront.

The Gators are now looking toward the first game of the 2021 season. Next week, Florida will host Florida Atlantic at the Swamp.

And looking at the season as a whole, the Gators aren’t a trendy CFP pick, but ESPN says Florida can still impact the CFP race this season. In this episode of Gators Breakdown, David and Will Miles, with Read and Reaction, look at games of consequence for the Gators. Also, former Florida tight end Ben Troupe hops on the podcast to preview his new book, “Uncommon and Unfinished: The Ben Troupe Story” and preview the 2021 Gators.

🐊 4 Gators land on preseason Coaches All-SEC teams

Four Gators were named Tuesday to preseason Coaches All-SEC teams, which you can see here.

Defensive lineman and cornerback Kaiir Elam earned spots on the first team, while linebacker Ventrell Miller earned second and wide receiver Jacob Copeland earned third.

The group was also named to the All-SEC teams voted by media members in July.

🏈 Elam named to AP preseason All-America team

Elam was also named Monday to the Associated Press preseason All-America second team.

The honor is the first of his career.

Here’s a look at the first team and second team.

Elam has a list of preseason accolades, including being named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Second Team, and the Chuck Bednarik, Jim Thorpe and Bronko Nagurski Award watch lists.

🤝 ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance

Less than a month after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to the league, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced an alliance of their 41 schools.

The commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 on Tuesday pledged broad collaboration on a myriad of issues and committed to league members playing more football and basketball games against each other. They also suggested they wouldn’t be poaching each other’s schools.

“I wouldn’t say this is a reaction to Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, but to be totally candid you have to evaluate what’s going on in the landscape of college athletics,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

Here’s what SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had to say about the alliance.

As for the Big 12, its future is murky at best, and the Power Five could shrink to four.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 said Thursday it will stand pat with its membership and not look to expand the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely that the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power Five homes.

😃 2023 athlete commits to Florida

The Gators got the third commitment of their 2023 class when athlete Aaron Gates announced his pledge to Florida.

The 247Sports has Markway -- who attends Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Georgia -- as a three-star. According to 247, he projects at cornerback on the next level.

The 2023 class also includes wide receiver Raymond Cottrell and tight end Mac Markway.

