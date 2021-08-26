Partly Cloudy icon
79º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Gators Breakdown: “Emory is the No. 1 QB” | Communication a focus in the secondary

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Anthony Richardson, Emory Jones
Emory Jones waited his time to become QB for the Gators
Emory Jones waited his time to become QB for the Gators (UAA Communications)

Florida QB Coach, Garrick McGee, left very little doubt when discussing the QBs, “Emory is the number one quarterback.”

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

David Waters is joined by Neil Blackmon (Saturday Down South) to break down McGee’s thoughts on Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. Also, the two examine the Gators’ secondary trying to get back to elite status.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.