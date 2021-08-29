Oakleaf runs over Orange Park in Bold City Showcase finale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clay County showdown made a road trip for the night.

Oakleaf marched up and down the field with its powerful offensive line and ground game taking control and knocked off Orange Park 42-21 in a rainy finale of the WW Gay Mechanical Contractors Bold City Showcase at Bolles on Saturday night.

The Knights (1-0) won their sixth straight clash in the series and came back following a lengthy weather delay with a fury. Locked in a 21-14 game when lightning and rain crashed down and kept teams off the field for 90 minutes, Oakleaf returned with its cleat on the gas pedal.

Mike Brannon ripped off a 29-yard touchdown run three carries after the delay, giving Oakleaf a 28-14 lead that it wouldn’t come close to giving back.

Brannon and Devin Outlaw followed gaping holes cleared out from their offensive line and turned what was a good back and forth game into a rout.

Outlaw had a 95-yard touchdown run on Oakleaf’s first drive of the game. The Knights kept things going in the second half, with both Brannon and Outlaw taking turns ripping off big plays.

Ad

The Raiders kept things interesting.

Quarterback Tavien Wilkerson and receiver Nolan Chambers connected on one big play after another, with 27- and 21-yard touchdown plays to get OP within a score both times in the second quarter.

Quarterback Drew Ammon also had a scoring pass, hitting Taylor Bradshaw on a 42-yard strike for Oakleaf.

The nightcap wrapped up a three-game Bold City Showcase event.

Creekside outslugged Ribault 16-7 in Saturday’s afternoon game and Bolles thumped West Nassau 42-0 in the opening game of the Showcase on Friday night.