Jaguars add WR Tyron Johnson, see 4 recently released players join new teams

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson (83) scores a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders' Daryl Worley during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made a move on the waiver wire Wednesday, using their No. 1 pick of the recently released players to snag receiver Tyron Johnson, and watching four former players head to new teams.

Jacksonville picked up Johnson a day after he was a surprising cut by the Chargers. The 6-1, 193-pound Johnson had 398 yards and three touchdowns on 20 catches in his rookie season.

The Jaguars needed additional reinforcements at the position after Tuesday’s round of cuts to get down to 53 players left them lean at healthy pass catchers at receiver.

The team kept just five receivers Tuesday, DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault, Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew and Tavon Austin. Three of those players (Austin, Chark and Jones) are battling various injuries, although none are expected to keep them out for the regular season opener. Agnew is more of a return specialist than actual receiver, so the need was pressing for Jacksonville to add a healthy, capable wideout.

The Jaguars also lost a few players who they had released, including third-string quarterback Jake Luton.

• Luton was signed by the Seahawks on Wednesday. That move prevented the Jaguars from bringing him back to join the team’s practice squad. Luton started three games last year and was 60 for 110 passing for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

• Tight end Ben Ellefson was claimed by the Vikings.

• Receiver Collin Johnson was claimed by the Giants.

• Linebacker Quincy Williams was claimed by the Jets. There, he’ll be reunited with his brother, defensive tackle, Quinnen.