No moral victories, but Florida’s close loss to Alabama shows there’s a lot to be excited about

Florida running back Dameon Pierce, center, scores a touchdown past the Alabama defense including linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Gators put up a heck of a fight and almost pulled the upset against defending national champion and top-ranked Alabama.

The Gators have been able to give the Crimson Tide their toughest tests since 2019, and that’s reason enough we shouldn’t be celebrating any “moral victories.” But there are some positives to take away from Florida’s 31-29 loss on Saturday.

First, the way the Swamp influenced the game was awesome to see, with the Tide having a few false start penalties in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The raucous crowd of 90,887 was the stadium’s fifth-largest crowd ever.

The way the Gators were able to move the ball on the ground — with 246 rushing yards — and the adjustments the defense made — forcing three-straight three-and-outs in the second quarter — are reasons for optimism. Florida also held Alabama to 91 total rushing yards

Plus, Anthony Richardson did not even play. Can you even imagine the things he would have made happen against the Tide? Emory Jones, on the other hand, was able to bounce back from an interception and have a solid performance, especially when he used his legs.

But it’s also devastating to think that a missed extra point led to a failed two-point conversion, which would have tied the game.

Every loss hurts, especially in college football.

But the reality is this one has no impact on the goals in front this team this season. Yes, it means the Gators don’t really have a margin for error. And, yes, it would have been a narrative-changing win. But what would really change the narrative is the Gators making it to Atlanta again despite the talent differential with Georgia.

At the end of the day, win or lose against Alabama, it will likely all come down to the game in Jacksonville against the Bulldogs. Even if the Gators had beaten Alabama, but end up losing to Georgia on Oct. 30, they probably would not be going to Atlanta. If they do beat Georgia, it’s likely they could have a rematch with the Tide in the SEC title game this year.

Now, the season is far from over, but this team has the potential to make it to Atlanta for the second straight year. If it does, there won’t be a pro-Florida crowd in Mercedes-Benz Stadium like there was for Saturday’s game in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Historically, teams who lose the first matchup in a season typically win the rematch. And even though the odds will be against them again — Nick Saban and Alabama have now won 17 straight games, remain undefeated against SEC East teams since 2010 when they lost to Steve Spurrier’s South Carolina team and have defeated the Gators eight consecutive times dating back to the 2009 SEC championship game — Dan Mullen will give the Gators the chance.

In this Gators Breakdown episode, host David Waters reviews Florida’s first loss, saying that Florida measured up to the top-ranked team in the country in what was labeled as a “measuring stick” game.

And David already has a new episode out. You can hear what other Gators Breakdown listeners had to say after the close loss.

📉 Florida remains at No. 11 in AP Poll, drops in Coaches Poll

Despite the loss, the Gators stayed put at No. 11 in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Alabama also held on to the No. 1 spot. Here’s the full AP Poll released Sunday.

In the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, the Gators dropped two spots from No. 9 to No. 11. Here’s the entire Coaches Poll released Sunday.

🏟️ Vols up next

Florida (2-1) will host Tennessee (2-1) and its new coach, former UCF coach Josh Heupel, this Saturday in The Swamp, with kickoff at 7 p.m. and the game broadcast on ESPN.

The Gators have won 15 of the last 16 in the series.

Tennessee is coming off a 56-0 rout of Tennessee Tech. The game this Saturday night will be the start of SEC play for the Volunteers.

We’ll preview this game more in our Thursday edition of Chomp.

🕕 Kentucky game set for nighttime

The Gators will have another matchup under the lights on Oct. 2 when they take on the Wildcats in Kentucky.

The game will either take place at 6 p.m. on ESPN or 7 p.m. on SEC Network — depending on what happens with this week’s games.

Also in Week 5, Alabama will have another test when the Tide host Ole Miss in the SEC on CBS game of the week at 3:30 p.m.

🏈 ICYMI: Tebow praises AR15

While Richardson didn’t take the field last week, Tim Tebow provided more insight about the quarterback who’s wearing the same number he wore when he played the position at Florida, winning two national championships and the Heisman Trophy — No. 15.

Tebow worked out with Richardson a few days after he arrived on campus in January 2020 and said Richardson’s 6-foot-4, 236-pound frame stood out, as well as Richardson’s arm strength, mobility, mechanics and mentality.

“He’s very gifted,” Tebow said. “Obviously, anybody can know that when you see him. You see he’s gifted. But I think he’s got a very clean motion as well. … And then I think he’s got a mentality of he wants to be great. And I think the combination of those three things is something that’s pretty special.”

Here’s what else Tebow had to say about the redshirt freshman from Gainesville.

