Local MLB update: Austin Hays continues strong September

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Tony Mansolino (36) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here’s the latest minor league update.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Hitting .264 with 31 HR, 84 RBI, 76 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Blue Jays, Has logged an inning with a K since brief call up. Optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 8.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-1 with 5 Ks in 8.2 IP, 11.42 ERA.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 5-9 with 4.34 ERA, 106 Ks in 110 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .252 with 40 runs scored, 8 HR, 25 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .254 with 68 runs scored, 68 RBI and 21 HR. Has remained on a tear this month. Hit 6 HR, drove in 17 runs over his past 15 games.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-0 with 8.64 ERA, 17 Ks in 16.2 IP. Called up on Sept. 1 and optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 3.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .262 with 66 runs scored, 15 HR, 68 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Currently on the 60-day injury list but likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Hitting .156 with 17 RBI, 7 HR, 11 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Sent to Syracuse on a rehab assignment earlier this month.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .229 with 34 runs scored, 10 HR, 28 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .204 with 39 runs scored, 12 HR, 33 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .267 with 74 runs scored, 4 HR, 45 RBI, 27 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 16-7 with 2.89 ERA, 169 Ks in 196.1 IP as he continues pursuit of a 20-win season.