High school football ‘21: Pair of Super 10 games headline Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s nearing the midway point of the high school football season. News4Jax picks its top four games of Friday night, followed by its next four. The full schedule is below. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.

TOP FOUR

(4) Bartram Trail (3-1) at (9) St. Augustine (2-1): St. Johns County’s top rivalry picks back up with the Yellow Jackets — yes, the Yellow Jackets — trying to end a slump against the Bears. St. Augustine had a stranglehold on this series from 2001-17, winning the first 19 games played between these two. After that 0-19 start, Bartram has won the last three games. A few things to watch. The Bears have been up and down on offense. St. Augustine has allowed 69 points in its last two games. Could that be a recipe for a high-scoring affair here? RB Devonte Lyons (469 rushing yards, 7 TDs) leads an always-tough Yellow Jackets rushing attack, with QB Trevon Dirden (277 rushing yards, 2 TDs) a greater threat to beat a team with his legs than his arm. The passing game is still developing. The Bears have played very good defense this season, with LBs Dylan Chiedo and Zeke Cromwell combining for 58 tackles.

(1) Trinity Christian (4-0) at (8) Columbia (3-1), 7:30 p.m.: Another Super 10 showdown this week. This marks Columbia’s third game against a Super 10 team this season, with a loss against No. 2 Bolles (34-7) and a win against then-No. 5 Oakleaf (27-23). Trinity QB Colin Hurley has been exceptional this season, passing for 878 yards and 13 TDs and just one pick. RB Darnell Rogers has done very well running the ball (523 yards, 6 TDs) as Treyaun Webb has been sidelined with an injury. WRs Fred Highsmith and Darias James have combined for 11 TD catches. The Tigers, paced by QB Kade Jackson and multi-talented athlete Tray Tolliver, will try and exploit some holes in the Conquerors’ defense. Trinity allowed 50 points in an OT win over Clearwater International last week.

University Christian (3-1) at (2) Bolles (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: The last time these teams met came in the 2019 Bold City Showcase. UC beat Bolles 21-14, the first time in program history that it beat the Bulldogs. This is a big prep game for Bolles, which hosts No. 1 Trinity Christian next week. RB Kade Frew (551 yards, 10 TDs) is in the conversation as the area’s best back. LB Jack Pyburn and DL Hayden Schwartz have seven of Bolles’ 11 sacks. Don’t count out UC though. Even with two-way star Orel Gray out with an injury, the Christians have power. RBs Alan Woods (311 rushing yards) and Alvonte Toliver (181 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and QB Desirrio Riles (280 rushing yards, 3 TDs) move the ball very well. LB Luke Thomas leads the team in tackles (31) and DE Kaydrick Robinson tops in sacks. UC coach David Penland III is approaching a coaching milestone. The 11th year head coach is 98-33 entering this game. He’s reached the state playoffs every season as a head coach.

Oakleaf (2-2) at Clay (2-1): A Clay battle that could determine county bragging rights. The Knights are fresh off a 44-point blowout loss at Camden County. Clay routed Ridgeview 34-0 in Week 4 and has already beaten Fleming Island. The Knights will try and keep RB Alquerious Ray (186 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and WR D’maurion Frazier (223 receiving yards, 3 TDs) under wraps after getting trucked by Camden last week. Oakleaf RB Isaiah Shevchook (390 rushing yards), 5 TDs) has been the Knights’ top healthy back. And WR Taylor Bradshaw (323 receiving yards, 5 TDs) has developed into QB Drew Ammon’s top target.

NEXT FOUR

Hilliard (4-0) at Crescent City (3-1): The Red Flashes have won 14 regular season games straight entering this one. The Raiders were 0-8 a year ago.

Mandarin (1-3) at (7) Baker County (3-1): The Mustangs are trying to shake their struggles, while the Wildcats fine-tune things for a push at a district title.

Nease (3-1) at Yulee (2-2): The Panthers are on the cusp of the Super 10 and have played very good football this season. The Hornets have a sound defense and will try and limit the big plays by QB Marcus Stokes.

Ribault (1-3) at Sandalwood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.: The Trojans are coming off their first win of the season. The Saints are trying to end a three-game slide.

Week 5, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 23, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Creekside (4-0) at Tallahassee Chiles (1-3)

Friday, Sept. 24

Bartram Trail (3-1) at St. Augustine (2-1)

Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (0-3)

Branford (3-0) at Fort White (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church (3-1) at Mount Dora (0-3)

Clearwater Academy (3-1) at Raines (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Daytona Beach Father Lopez (2-1) at Providence (2-2)

Eagle’s View (2-1) at Gainesville Oak Hall (3-0)

Fernandina Beach (0-4) at Wolfson (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-4, 0-1) at White (2-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-2)

Gainesville PK Yonge (1-2) at Baldwin (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Harvest Community (0-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-1)

Hilliard (4-0) at Crescent City (3-1)

Interlachen (0-3) at Keystone Heights (4-0)

Jackson (2-2) at Riverside (4-0), 6:30 p.m.

Legacy Charter (1-1) at St. Joseph (0-3)

Mandarin (1-3) at Baker County (3-1)

Nease (3-1) at Yulee (2-2)

Newberry (2-2) at Palatka (1-1)

North Florida Educational (2-1) at Munroe (4-0)

Oakleaf (2-2) at Clay (2-1)

Orange Park (1-3) at Matanzas (1-3)

Paxon (1-3) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0)

Ponte Vedra (2-2) at Menendez (2-2)

Ribault (1-3) at Sandalwood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

St. Edward’s (2-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3)

Spruce Creek (4-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-1)

Stanton (0-4) at Parker (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (2-1) at Bradford (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (4-0) at Columbia (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (3-0) at Williston (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (3-1) at Bolles (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (1-2) at Englewood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-2) at Episcopal (2-1)

Off: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Middleburg, Tocoi Creek, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 6, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 24, all games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Camden County (4-1) at Coffee (4-0)

Clinch County (1-3, 0-1) at Charlton County (4-0, 0-0)*

Fitzgerald (3-1) at Pierce County (3-1)

Glynn Academy (1-2-1, 0-1) vs. Brunswick (4-0, 0-0)*

Ware County (4-0) at Benedictine (2-2)