News4Jax Super 10: Top 8 teams hold steady and a newcomer enters rankings this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (4-0), Class 2A

Last week: d. Clearwater Academy, 53-50, OT.

This week: at (8) Columbia (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: What a way to get coach Verlon Dorminey his 300th career victory, a comeback and win in OT. A big Super 10 battle against Columbia awaits this week.

2 (2) Bolles (4-0), Class 4A

Last week: d. Fernandina Beach, 49-14.

This week: vs. University Christian (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bulldogs led 42-0 at the break and had no problem against the Pirates. A good clash this week against the Christians.

3. (3) Riverside (4-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Orange Park, 41-9.

This week: vs. Jackson (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Generals remain unchallenged with a defense that’s allowed 27 points in four games. The biggest challenges left for Riverside are Columbia, Trinity and White.

4. (4) Bartram Trail (3-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 23-8.

This week: at (9) St. Augustine (2-1).

Notable: Defense continues to lead the way for the Bears. Rivalry game against the Yellow Jackets is up next, which is always a tough game.

5. (5) Creekside (4-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 20-16.

This week: at Tallahassee Chiles (1-3), Thursday

Notable: The Knights have never started this strong and passed a major test at Sandalwood last week. Chiles is coming off of a win against a tough Madison County.

6. (6) Raines (2-1), Class 5A

Last week: d. Jackson, 31-14.

This week: vs. Clearwater Academy (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Nice test passed last week against a much better Jackson squad. Can Raines slow down a Clearwater team that put up 50 on top-ranked Trinity last week?

7. (7) Baker County (3-1), Class 5A

Last week: d. Paxon, 42-7.

This week: vs. Mandarin (1-3).

Notable: The Wildcats have regrouped well since struggling defensively against Viera with back-to-back games of seven points.

8. (8) Columbia (3-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Englewood, 41-18.

This week: vs. (1) Trinity Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tigers didn’t fare well the last time they faced a team of Trinity’s caliber. Their lone loss came against No. 2 Bolles (34-7).

9. (10) St. Augustine (2-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Middleburg, 54-37.

This week: vs. (4) Bartram Trail (3-1).

Notable: The Yellow Jackets have given up 69 points over their last two games. They should fare better this week against a Bartram team that has had its growing pains moving the ball this season.

10. (NR) White (2-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Suwannee, 40-24.

This week: vs. First Coast (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Commanders are in the Super 10 after a solid effort against the Bulldogs. Their biggest challenge in the next month comes Oct. 22 at Baker County in what could decide the district champion.

Dropped out

Oakleaf (2-2, Class 8A)

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (2-2, Class 7A); Baldwin (2-0, Class 3A); Clay (2-1, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (2-1, Class 8A); Keystone Heights (4-0, Class 4A); Middleburg (3-1, Class 6A); Nease (3-1, Class 7A); Oakleaf (2-2, Class 8A); Parker (3-1, Class 5A); Suwannee (2-1, Class 5A); University Christian (3-1, Class 2A); White (1-0, Class 5A).

Week 5, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 23, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Creekside (4-0) at Tallahassee Chiles (1-3)

Friday, Sept. 24

Bartram Trail (3-1) at St. Augustine (2-1)

Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (0-3)

Branford (3-0) at Fort White (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church (3-1) at Mount Dora (0-3)

Clearwater Academy (3-1) at Raines (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Daytona Beach Father Lopez (2-1) at Providence (2-2)

Eagle’s View (2-1) at Gainesville Oak Hall (3-0)

Fernandina Beach (0-4) at Wolfson (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-4, 0-1) at White (2-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (1-3) at Ridgeview (1-2)

Gainesville PK Yonge (1-2) at Baldwin (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Harvest Community (0-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-1)

Hilliard (3-0) at Crescent City (3-1)

Interlachen (0-3) at Keystone Heights (4-0)

Jackson (2-2) at Riverside (4-0), 6:30 p.m.

Legacy Charter (1-1) at St. Joseph (0-3)

Mandarin (1-3) at Baker County (3-1)

Nease (3-1) at Yulee (2-2)

Newberry (2-2) at Palatka (1-1)

North Florida Educational (2-1) at Munroe (4-0)

Oakleaf (2-2) at Clay (2-1)

Orange Park (1-3) at Matanzas (1-3)

Paxon (1-3) at Mayo Lafayette (3-0)

Ponte Vedra (2-2) at Menendez (2-2)

Ribault (1-3) at Sandalwood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

St. Edward’s (2-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3)

Spruce Creek (4-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-1)

Stanton (0-4) at Parker (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Suwannee (2-1) at Bradford (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (4-0) at Columbia (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (3-0) at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (3-1) at Bolles (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (1-2) at Englewood (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-2) at Episcopal (2-1)

Off: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Middleburg, Tocoi Creek, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 6 Georgia

Friday, Sept. 24, all games 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Camden County (4-1) at Coffee (4-0)

Clinch County (1-3, 0-1) at Charlton County (4-0, 0-0)*

Fitzgerald (3-1) at Pierce County (3-1)

Glynn Academy (1-2-1, 0-1) vs. Brunswick (4-0, 0-0)*

Ware County (4-0) at Benedictine (2-2)