Josh Lambo ruled out of Thursday night’s game against Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Josh Lambo (4) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo won’t play in Thursday night’s football game against the Bengals, casting more doubt on his future with the team.

Lambo was listed as out for the game on Jacksonville’s injury report Wednesday. Lambo has struggled significantly this season. He’s 0 for 3 on field goal attempts and missed two of his three point-after tries in last Sunday’s 31-19 loss to the Cardinals.

Lambo wasn’t at practice Tuesday or Wednesday and was listed on the injury report as having a personal day.

The team signed Matthew Wright, a free agent who kicked for the Steelers last year, to the practice squad. Wright made all four field goal attempts last year. Lambo’s absence means that Wright is likely to make his Jaguars debut against the Bengals.

Coach Urban Meyer has spoken highly of Lambo during every opportunity he’s had, but the multiple missed kicks were troubling.