News4Jax Super 10: Raines moves back in, Columbia, St. Augustine make big jumps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is in full swing and News4Jax has you covered. The Super 10 rankings will be a fixture on Tuesday’s during the regular season. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *.

Super 10 rankings

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bolles (6-0), Class 4A

Last week: Off.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Bulldogs have the rare back-to-back bye weeks after replacement opponent Clearwater Academy International backed out due to expected bad weather last week. They’ve got a very tough game Oct. 22 at Gainesville Buchholz.

2. (4) Trinity Christian (6-1), Class 2A

Last week: d. Plantation American Heritage, 27-14.

This week: at Tallahassee Florida High (5-1).

Notable: What a major bounceback by the Conquerors. One week after getting clubbed by Bolles, they responded with a dominant performance against one of the state’s best programs in Heritage. The score wasn’t a good indication on just how well Trinity performed.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (5-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 26-24.

This week: vs. (8) Creekside (6-1, 2-0).

Notable: The Bears are winning in different ways this year, typically grinding out wins or using a big play here and there and good defense to shut down teams. Excellent performance by QB Riley Trujillo (14 of 18 passing, 137 yards, TD), RB AJ Megas (105 rushing yards, TD) and K Liam Padron (2 FGs) in a gut-check win against Ponte Vedra.

4. (2) Riverside (6-1), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Columbia, 28-26*.

This week: Off.

Notable: Talk about a disappointing finish last week. The Generals had been sailing along this season until a fourth-quarter collapse against Columbia. Riverside entered the fourth up 26-7. A playoff spot now is contingent on RPI and they’ll open up the postseason on the road, barring Columbia being upset by Orange Park, and then the Raiders winning their next two district games.

5. (8) Columbia (5-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Riverside, 28-26*.

This week: at Orange Park (2-4, 0-1)*.

Notable: Huge victory for the Tigers last week, on the road, with a stunning fourth quarter finish to beat Riverside. That win all but delivers Columbia the District 3-6A crown for coach Demetric Jackson, Sr. and Co.

6. (10) St. Augustine (4-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Nease, 28-21.

This week: Off.

Notable: Big rivalry win over previous No. 6 Nease vaults the Yellow Jackets up this week. Their losses have been to teams ahead of them in the Super 10 (No. 1 Bolles and No. 4 Bartram Trail).

7. (9) Baker County (5-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Ridgeview, 57-6*.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Wildcats are perfect in District 2-5A and careening toward a winner-take-all showdown against White on Oct. 22, a game that will likely decide the district title, provided there’s no upset by Suwannee on Oct. 29.

8. (5) Creekside (6-1), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Atlantic Coast, 29-14.

This week: at (3) Bartram Trail (5-1, 1-0)*.

Notable: The Knights had been living dangerously in recent weeks and finally got into a hole they couldn’t claw out of. That loss ultimately makes no difference if Creekside can keep winning in district play. Its game of the season at rival Bartram is next.

9. (NR) Raines (4-2), Class 5A

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 20-14.

This week: vs. Yulee (3-3, 1-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Vikings are back in the Super 10, nudging out White this week. A win over the Hornets, packaged with a Parker win over Ribault, will give Raines the District 3-5A title.

10. (6) Nease (5-2), Class 7A

Last week: lost to St. Augustine, 28-21.

This week: at Fletcher (3-3, 2-0)*, 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Panthers couldn’t hold off the Yellow Jackets in a rivalry showdown last week, but that’s in the rearview now. Nease has a shot to take a very big step towards the District 3-7A title this week. A win here, coupled with a loss by Fleming Island to First Coast, would give Nease the district crown.

Dropped out

White (4-1, Class 5A).

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (3-3, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-1, Class 5A); Clay (4-2, Class 5A); Hilliard (6-0, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (7-0, Class 4A); Oakleaf (4-2, Class 8A); Union County (6-0, Class 1A); University Christian (4-2, Class 2A); White (4-1, Class 5A).

Week 7 Florida schedule

Thursday, Oct. 14

Episcopal (5-1) at Jackson (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Aucilla Christian (4-2) at Harvest (1-4)

Bishop Kenny (4-1, 0-1) at White (4-1, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Bishop Snyder (4-2) at Eagle’s View (5-1)

Bradford (3-3) at Baldwin (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Branford (3-3) at Hilliard (6-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville Oak Hall (4-1)

Clay (4-2, 2-0) at Menendez (3-3, 1-0)*

Creekside (6-1, 2-0) at Bartram Trail (5-1, 1-0)*

Columbia (5-2, 3-0) at Orange Park (2-4, 0-1)*

Dixie County (3-2) at Fort White (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (2-5) at West Nassau (2-3)

Fleming Island (3-3, 1-1) at First Coast (0-6, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Foundation Academy (5-1) at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Interlachen (1-4) at Christ’s Church (5-2)

Lake Mary (6-0, 1-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-3, 0-2)*

Middleburg (4-2, 1-1) at Gainesville (4-2, 1-0)*

Nease (5-2, 3-0) at Fletcher (3-3, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

North Marion (3-3, 1-0) at Palatka (1-4, 0-1)

Oakleaf (4-2, 1-0) at Mandarin (3-4, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Parker (4-3, 1-1) at Ribault (1-6, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Paxon (1-5, 0-2) at Suwannee (3-4, 0-1)*

Ponte Vedra (3-4, 1-2) at Atlantic Coast (3-3, 0-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Ridgeview (1-5, 0-1) at Matanzas (2-5, 0-2)*

Stanton (0-6) at Englewood (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

Taylor Pierson (2-2) at Crescent City (3-3)

Trinity Christian (6-1) at Tallahassee Florida High (5-1)

Yulee (3-3, 1-1) at Raines (4-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Zarephath Academy (1-5) at Jordan Christian (3-3)

Zephyrhills Christian (5-1) at North Florida Educational (3-3)

Off: Baker County, Bolles, Keystone Heights, Providence, Riverside, St. Augustine, Sandalwood, Tocoi Creek, Union County, Westside, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 9 Georgia schedule

Friday, Oct. 15

Charlton County (5-1, 1-1) at Brooks County (3-2, 1-1)*

Colquitt County (5-1, 1-0) at Camden County (4-3, 0-0)*

Glynn Academy (3-3, 2-1) at Effingham County (3-2, 1-1)*

Richmond Hill (2-4, 2-1) at Brunswick (7-0, 3-0)*

Warner Robins (6-0, 3-0) at Ware County (5-1, 1-0)*

Off: Pierce County.