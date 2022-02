Football national signing day 2022: Area athletes make it official Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The final signing period for high school football athletes begins Wednesday when players can sign letters of intent with colleges.

This list will be updated throughout the week. Don’t see a name that you recognize on the list? There’s a good chance that they signed during the three-day early period last December.

Class of 2022 football signees

Pos., Player, High school, College

LB Joshua Boykins, First Coast, Defiance College

LB Tyvier Brown, First Coast, TBA

WR Kareem Burke, Raines, Florida A&M

QB Carleton Butler, Raines, St. Thomas University

OL/DL Ian Calhoun, Creekside, Gardner Webb

LB Bryce Capers, Riverside, University of Florida

TE/LB Maliek Carter, Orange Park, Lake Erie College

DB Tony Carter, Mandarin, Washington State

DB Kameron Davis, First Coast, Bethune-Cookman University

DB/WR Dominick Fields, Bartram Trail, Blinn Community College

DB Caleb Francis, Jackson, Gannon University

RB Kade Frew, Bolles, Air Force

DE/TE Richard Garrett, Jackson, Western Carolina University

DE Segree Graham, Bartram Trail, Pittsburg State

DB Derrick Griffin, Raines, Edward Waters University

ATH Kyree Hammond, Raines, Brown University

LB/DE Sincere Hankerson, Bradford, Lenoir Rhyne University

WR/CB Triavez Hankerson, Bradford, Butler Community College

LB Jaylen Harris, Fletcher, Edward Waters University

P Will Henne, Ponte Vedra, United States Air Force Academy

WR Dom Henry, Nease, Brigham Young

DE Shurron Hester, Jackson, McPherson College

WR Devin Hopkins, First Coast, Tusculum

DB Bryce Johnson, Bartram Trail, Pittsburg State

WR Caleb Jones, Fleming Island, Presbyterian College

DB LaQuan Jones, Orange Park, Bethany College

DB Marcus Jones, Westside, TBA

QB Jakie Judge, Bolles, Middle Tennessee State University

WR Dejuan Malpress, Baldwin, Concord University

LB Mason Mayer, Bartram Trail, Newberry College

LB/DB Cory McCalip, Bishop Kenny, Southern Illinois University

OL Matthew McCoy, Creekside, TBA

WR/DB Matthew Merritt, Jackson, Southeastern University

DB Antwan Murphy, Mandarin, Muskingum University

LB Baylor Newsome, Bishop Kenny, Army West Point

LB Jeremy Parker, Jackson, Arizona Christian Academy

LB Luke Pirris, Ponte Vedra, United States Naval Academy

OL Tanner Peery, Middleburg, Concord

LB Josiah Rauls, Yulee, Valdosta State

RB/DB Tariq Riley, Fletcher, Lane College

WR Trey Rose, Fletcher, Western Carolina

OL Aiden Roulette, Bartram Trail, Stetson

RB/DB Jackson Schrock, Fletcher, Coe College

WR Rickie Shaw, Riverside, Wofford College

QB Jalen Sonnier, Jackson, Warner University

OL/DL Nathaniel Bowlan-Smith, Bradford, Webber International

DB/WR Joe Stephens, Fleming Island, Army West Point

OL/DL Trenton Stewart, Creekside, Stetson

DE/LB Chris Strong, Bradford, Webber International

TE Eli Sutherland, Bartram Trail, Concord University

DE Caiden Sweat, Yulee, Methodist University

OL Avery Swinton, Creekside, Catawba College

OL Travon Sylvester, Bartram Trail, University of Texas at San Antonio

WR/DB Andrew Tabor, Bishop Kenny, Stetson

LB Tayjon Thomas, Yulee, Hutchinson Community College

LB/DB Dedric Walker, Fleming Island, Bryant University

DE Chase Warner, Nease, Gannon

Kylon Washington, Mandarin, Concordia University St. Paul.

QB Keely Watson, Fletcher, St. Thomas University

DL Masiah Wells, Riverside, Tuskegee University

RB Isaiah Wilcox, Bradford, Webber International

LB/S Victor Winston, Mandarin, Muskingum University

DB/WR Jontez Williams, Bradford, Iowa State University

DE Christian Yousefzadeh, Creekside, United States Military Academy