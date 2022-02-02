National signing day 2022: Area athletes make their college decisions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The big day is here for high school athletes in the area.

Wednesday is national signing day, a period that allows high school seniors to sign national letters of intent with colleges. This is the third signing period of the year.

Don’t see an athlete who you think signed with a college? There’s a good chance that they could have signed previously.

For athletes who signed last November, check and see if they signed here. High school football athletes were able to sign during a three-day window in late December. Check those players out here.

Atlantic Coast

Jack Hall, swimming, Florida State University; Kloe Pinto, volleyball, State College of Florida; Jennifer Thames, softball, Agnes Scott College; Lynn Winkler, cross country, State College of Florida; Haley Wojnaroski, volleyball, Pasco-Hernando State College.

Baldwin

Piper Young, softball, Lake Sumter State College.

Bartram Trail

Bailey Dean, soccer, Jacksonville State University; Annie Dill, volleyball, Newberry College; Jordan Follenweider, soccer, United States Military Academy; Lauren Marien, volleyball, Gulf Coast State College; Morgan McDonald, soccer, Florida Atlantic University; Reese Wheeler, soccer, University of Miami; Avery Williams, soccer, Columbus State University.

Bishop Kenny

Jeb Brownell, swimming, Rhodes College; Andrew Davis, swimming, Niagara University; Cal Leonard, baseball, University of North Florida; Drew McAtee, basketball, Hampden-Sydney; Tina Nika, volleyball, Jacksonville University; Lewis Perry, cross country/track, Jacksonville University; Rachel Skyles, volleyball, South Florida State College.

Bolles

Jamie Bobigan, baseball, SUNY Maritime College; Sully Brackin, baseball, College of Charleston; Sean Breuer, soccer, Bryant College; Zackary Cheung, swimming, Babson College; Colin Duhnoski, cross country/track and field; Tufts University; Martin Espernberger, swimming, University of Tennessee; Harrison Herrera, swimming, Indiana University; Faith Khoo, swimming, University of South Carolina; Kelly Kim, crew, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Avery Lambert, swimming, New York University; Faeryn Lee, swimming, Roanoke College; Ethan Maloney, swimming, Virginia Tech; Matthew McClure, cross country/track and field, Emory University; Ben McGraw, basketball, Williams College; Shep Mitchell, lacrosse, Queens University of Charlotte; Graham Moore, baseball, Villanova University; Tori Mouton, golf, North Carolina A&T State University; Miguel Rojas Newman, swimming, Virginia Tech; Kaan Orhan, swimming, Kenyon College; Alexi Pitt, soccer, McNeese State University; Jessica Strong, swimming, University of Florida; David Walton, swimming, Towson University; Lily Wetherell, swimming, University of Tennessee; Alexandra Zorn, swimming, Amherst College.

Creekside

Zack Bender, lacrosse, Bryant University; Mia Black, lacrosse, University of Montevallo; Kyra Brenneman, softball, Carnegie Mellon University; Sydney Campbell, track and field, University of North Carolina; Avery Dixon, swimming and diving, Washington State University; Grace Gavin, swimming and diving, University of Cincinnati; Kylie Hammonds, softball, Florida Atlantic University; Timothy Mai, swimming and diving, Valparaiso University; Connor McCord, lacrosse, Florida Southern; Anna Moore, swimming and diving, University of Florida; Brenna Robinson, soccer, University of North Florida; Dylan Rupprecht, lacrosse, Wingate University; Owen Wilfong, baseball, Rollins College; Mana Wilhelm, lacrosse, United States Air Force Academy.

Episcopal

Allie Alton, rowing, University of Texas; Caroline Cavendish, Dickinson College; Sophia Chepenik, lacrosse, Clemson Universiy; Keeley Cleland, lacrosse, Arizona State University; Austin Eppley, baseball, College of Central Florida; Lauren Ferranti, soccer, Sewanee; Mark Flakus, basketball, University of North Florida; Jacob Hauser, lacrosse, Flagler College; Jack Hooper, lacrosse, York College; Ian Moore, baseball, College of Central Florida; Peyton Namyslowski, softball, Georgia Southwestern University; Aliyah Nields, volleyball, East Stroudsberg University; Lily Porreca, lacrosse, Palm Beach Atlantic University; Hayden Perry, baseball, Samford University; Hunter Russell, baseball, University of Notre Dame; Reilly Shapiro, rowing, Bucknell University.

First Coast

Dylan Cope, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville; Dylan Fontaine, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville; Alyssa Julien, softball, Seminole State College; Jayda Mikell, volleyball, Fort Valley State University; Janae Munn, volleyball, Piedmont University.

Fleming Island

Elliot Baker, cross country, Oglethorpe University; Chesney Miles, softball, Converse College.

Fletcher

Andrew Veniard, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Jackson

Jazmine Jackson, basketball, Charleston Southern University.

Mandarin

Aja Acala, softball, Edward Waters University; Sophia Davis, softball, Santa Fe State College; Montana Hunt, softball, Edward Waters University; Grant McGowan, baseball, Keystone College.

Middleburg

Mallory Forrester, softball, Flagler College; Kaitlyn Stacy, softball, Union College; Kennedy Young, cross country, LaGrange College; Trent White, baseball, Finlandia University.

Orange Park

Madison Claro, cheerleading, North Greenville University; Maggie Colgan, softball, Thomas University; Samantha Hardison, basketball, Spring Hill College.

Pierce County

Knox Bennett, baseball, TBA; Davis Green, baseball, Georgia Tech

Ponte Vedra

Jack Barned, golf, Bowdoin College; Tyler Bernstein, baseball, Trinity College (Connecticut); Sean Caracciolo, lacrosse, Rollins College; Will Corbett, lacrosse, Queen’s University; Sam ‘Cinco’ Demaio, baseball, Wooster; Timothy Houston, para-basketball, Alabama; Avi Israel, lacrosse, Tampa; Rachel Johnson, volleyball, College of the Holy Cross; Joey Luczak, lacrosse, Roanoke College; Maggie Mace, soccer, Coastal Carolina; Kendall Mignerey, beach volleyball, Florida Atlantic University; Ellie Moritz, cross country/track, Georgia Tech; Tamlyn Parkes, soccer, Coastal Carolina; Nolan Parlette, lacrosse, Air Force; Jack Reed, lacrosse, Vermont.

Providence

Brialyn Anderson, soccer, University of North Florida; Marisa Dill, soccer, Columbia International University; Connor Hegan, baseball, University of North Carolina.

Raines

Harrison Robinson, track and field, Appalachian State University.

Ridgeview

Austin Arrocha, baseball, Mid-American Nazarene University; Gage Quigley, swimming, Tennessee Southern University; Elaina Reynolds, volleyball, Gulf Coast State College; James Snipes, cross country, Flagler College.

Riverside

Da’moun West, lacrosse, William Peace University.

St. Johns Country Day

Jaidy Mejia-Andrade, basketball, College of Coastal Georgia; Hannah Lemieux, soccer, Holy Cross College; Kamryn Towers, soccer, Coastal Carolina.

Sandalwood

Kayla Johnson, basketball, Chatham University.

Westside

Dakota Smith, wrestling, TBA.

White

Elisha Dees, swimming/diving, University of Florida.

Wolfson

Cece Bailey, swimming, Rhodes College; Sam Davis, golf, Yale University; Ty Oliver, swimming, Keiser University.

Yulee

Nicole Arroyo, soccer, Brevard College; Caroline Brackens, volleyball, Angelo State University; Christina Jackson, volleyball, Tusculum University; Olivia Polk, soccer, Trinity Baptist College; Annelisa Winebarger, softball, Coastal Carolina.