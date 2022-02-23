Boys basketball playoffs: Fleming, Providence lead 8 area teams moving on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight boys basketball teams are still going strong after the second round of the state playoffs.
Providence and Fleming Island won the headlining all-local showdowns on Tuesday night.
The Stallions notched their second straight one-point win in the playoffs with a 48-47 win over Bishop Snyder in Region 1-3A. Providence (25-4) beat Episcopal 34-33 in its opener.
Fleming Island beat Fletcher in the other all-area second-round game, 56-49. That sends the Golden Eagles into an all-904 regional final on Friday night against Ponte Vedra for a spot in the state semis.
Ponte Vedra got 19 points from Ross Candelino, 15 from Nate Bunkosky and 14 from Luke Pirris to beat Crestview, 57-49, and set up an all-local clash against the Golden Eagles.
North Florida Educational and St. Joseph also handled business in Region 1-2A and will meet in the regional finals on Friday. NFEI beat Quincy Munroe, 58-43, while the Flashes knocked off Crossroads Academy, 56-48.
Also winning and hosting a third-round game this week were top-seeded Jackson in Region 1-4A with a 56-33 win over Santa Fe; top-seeded Riverside in Region 1-5A with a 67-41 rout of Tallahassee Godby.
In Class 1A, Bradford beat Madison County, 64-54, to advance to next week’s state semifinals.
Regional quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Region 1-6A
(1) Ponte Vedra 57, (4) Crestview 49
(3) Fleming Island 56, (7) Fletcher 49
Region 1-5A
(1) Riverside 67, (5) Tallahassee Godby 41
(3) Pensacola Pine Forest 76, (7) Ribault 61
Region 1-4A
(1) Jackson 56, (4) Santa Fe 33
(3) Bay 49, (2) Paxon 46 (OT)
Region 1-3A
(1) Providence 48, (5) Bishop Snyder 47
Region 1-2A
(1) North Florida Educational 58, (5) Quincy Munroe 43
(3) St. Joseph 56, (2) Crossroad Academy 48
Regional finals
Region 3-1A
(1) Bradford 64, (2) Madison County 54; Tornadoes advance to next week’s state semifinals in Lakeland
Regional finals
Friday night’s games; all at 7 p.m.
Region 1-6A
(3) Fleming Island (16-13) at (1) Ponte Vedra (25-3)
Region 1-5A
(3) Pensacola Pine Forest (22-6) at (1) Riverside (24-4)
Region 1-4A
(3) Bay (24-6) at (1) Jackson (27-2)
Region 1-3A
(2) Florida High (21-7) at (1) Providence (25-4)
Region 1-2A
(3) St. Joseph (21-7 at (1) North Florida Educational (23-7)