Boys basketball playoffs: Fleming, Providence lead 8 area teams moving on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight boys basketball teams are still going strong after the second round of the state playoffs.

Providence and Fleming Island won the headlining all-local showdowns on Tuesday night.

The Stallions notched their second straight one-point win in the playoffs with a 48-47 win over Bishop Snyder in Region 1-3A. Providence (25-4) beat Episcopal 34-33 in its opener.

Fleming Island beat Fletcher in the other all-area second-round game, 56-49. That sends the Golden Eagles into an all-904 regional final on Friday night against Ponte Vedra for a spot in the state semis.

Ponte Vedra got 19 points from Ross Candelino, 15 from Nate Bunkosky and 14 from Luke Pirris to beat Crestview, 57-49, and set up an all-local clash against the Golden Eagles.

North Florida Educational and St. Joseph also handled business in Region 1-2A and will meet in the regional finals on Friday. NFEI beat Quincy Munroe, 58-43, while the Flashes knocked off Crossroads Academy, 56-48.

Also winning and hosting a third-round game this week were top-seeded Jackson in Region 1-4A with a 56-33 win over Santa Fe; top-seeded Riverside in Region 1-5A with a 67-41 rout of Tallahassee Godby.

In Class 1A, Bradford beat Madison County, 64-54, to advance to next week’s state semifinals.

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-6A

(1) Ponte Vedra 57, (4) Crestview 49

(3) Fleming Island 56, (7) Fletcher 49

Region 1-5A

(1) Riverside 67, (5) Tallahassee Godby 41

(3) Pensacola Pine Forest 76, (7) Ribault 61

Region 1-4A

(1) Jackson 56, (4) Santa Fe 33

(3) Bay 49, (2) Paxon 46 (OT)

Region 1-3A

(1) Providence 48, (5) Bishop Snyder 47

Region 1-2A

(1) North Florida Educational 58, (5) Quincy Munroe 43

(3) St. Joseph 56, (2) Crossroad Academy 48

Regional finals

Region 3-1A

(1) Bradford 64, (2) Madison County 54; Tornadoes advance to next week’s state semifinals in Lakeland

Regional finals

Friday night’s games; all at 7 p.m.

Region 1-6A

(3) Fleming Island (16-13) at (1) Ponte Vedra (25-3)

Region 1-5A

(3) Pensacola Pine Forest (22-6) at (1) Riverside (24-4)

Region 1-4A

(3) Bay (24-6) at (1) Jackson (27-2)

Region 1-3A

(2) Florida High (21-7) at (1) Providence (25-4)

Region 1-2A

(3) St. Joseph (21-7 at (1) North Florida Educational (23-7)