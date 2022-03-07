Boselli tabs Brunell to be his Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter

Former Jacksonville Jaguar Tony Boselli talks to the press during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Announcement on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tony Boselli will have the quarterback who he protected in Jacksonville present him during the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in August.

On Monday morning, Boselli announced on 1010XL radio that Mark Brunell would be his presenter for the enshrinement in Canton, Ohio. The induction ceremony is Aug. 6. Tickets for that event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Two days prior to that, the Jaguars will open the NFL’s preseason schedule against the Raiders in the Hall of Fame game at 8 p.m.

Boselli was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, becoming the first Jaguars player ever elected to the Hall. Another Jacksonville native, Packers safety LeRoy Butler, was also elected to the Hall this year.

Ad

Brunell, Jacksonville’s most successful quarterback, was acquired in a pre-draft trade with the Packers in 1995. He went on to become the face of the franchise in its early years. Brunell was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in 2013. He also played with Washington, New Orleans and the New York Jets.

Brunell worked for WJXT Channel 4 as a sports analyst from May 2018 until January 2021 when he was hired by the Lions to coach quarterbacks. He was also the head coach at Episcopal for eight seasons and took the Eagles to the state playoffs three times. Episcopal’s win over Baldwin in the 2019 playoffs was its first in program history.

HALL PASS FOR TWO | Butler, Boselli reach Hall of Fame

Ad

FROM LEE TO CANTON | LeRoy Butler elected to Hall of Fame

FIRST JAGUAR TO HALL | Boselli elected in sixth year as finalist

INSIDER | UNCUT: Tony Boselli’s Pro Football Hall of Fame news conference

BRAVO, BOSELLI | Praise pours in for Jaguars’ first Hall of Famer

Boselli was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, becoming the first Jaguars player ever elected to the Hall. He made the Hall in his sixth year as a finalist and 16th year of eligibility. Had shoulder injuries not cut Boselli’s career short, he’d have likely been in long before now.

Ad

Boselli was selected No. 2 overall out of Southern Cal by the expansion Jaguars in 1995.