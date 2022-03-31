All-News4JAX girls lacrosse: Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine move up in rankings

The News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings are published on Thursday's in the regular season.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (11-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Creekside, Hagerty, Lassiter (Ga.), Pine Crest, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Walton (Ga.)

FHSAA rating: 19.530 (2nd in Class 2A).

Glance: A 2-1 week since our last Super 6, with the Bears beating Ponte Vedra (13-8) in the Rivalry on the River and then hammering Flagler Palm Coast (20-0) this week. The loss was a 15-3 game to St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, a private school from Alexandria, Va.

2. (2) Episcopal (10-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Fletcher, Hagerty, Menendez, St. Augustine, Walton (Ga.), Windermere.

FHSAA rating: 16.145 (3rd in Class 1A).

Glance: A 3-1 mark for the Eagles since we last checked in, blowouts of three solid St. Johns County teams in Menendez (18-0), Nease (18-1) and St. Augustine (19-7). The Eagles’ lone loss was to a 10-2 Lake Highland Prep (14-7).

3. (4) Ponte Vedra (7-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Creekside, Gulf Breeze, Lake Mary, St. Augustine, Wolfson

FHSAA rating: 11.955 (9th in Class 2A).

Glance: The Sharks went 2-1 since our last Super 6, a 13-8 loss to Bartram Trail in the Rivalry on the River and then wins over St. Augustine (19-6) and previous No. 3 Creekside (18-4). Talk about two massive showdowns to end the week against Steinbrenner (12-1) and Tampa Plant (9-3) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

4. (5) St. Augustine (8-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Fletcher, Gainesville Oak Hall, Gulf Breeze.

FHSAA rating: 9.764 (17th in Class 1A).

Glance: An up-and-down week for the Yellow Jackets. They pounded Fletcher (12-4) and St. Joseph (10-0), and they lost a tough game to a very good Lake Mary team (19-17). No. 2 Episcopal crushed St. Augustine, 19-7.

5. (3) Creekside (5-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Buchholz, Fleming Island, Menendez, Oak Hall.

FHSAA rating: 10.497 (13th in Class 2A).

Glance: A 1-2 mark since our last Super 6 for the Knights. They beat Bolles (20-13) in a rainy Rivalry on the River opener, and then lost big to Lake Mary (20-13) and Ponte Vedra (18-4).

6. (6) Menendez (8-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Gainesville.

FHSAA rating: 6.836 (25th in Class 1A).

Glance: A 1-2 mark since our last Super 6, with a win over Tocoi Creek (13-2), and bad losses to Episcopal (18-0) and Fletcher (11-5). Gave some thought to moving the Senators up here, but opted to keep the Falcons in place with a big showdown against St. Augustine looming on Friday.

Others

Bolles (6-3, Class 1A); Fleming Island (5-4, Class 2A); Fletcher (6-3, Class 2A); Wolfson (6-3, Class 1A).