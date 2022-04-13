Chomp: Too many penalties in 2nd scrimmage & previewing spring game

FILE - General view of the exterior of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium prior to a game between the Florida Gators and the Toldeon Rockets on August 31, 2013, in Gainesville, Florida. Florida won the game 24-6. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here.

Hey, Gators fans!

Tomorrow is the spring game! And before then, let’s take a look back at the second scrimmage.

🏟️ Spring game preview

The Gators hit the field under the lights tomorrow for the first spring game since 2019.

In the latest episode of Gators Breakdown, host David Waters previews the game with what he wants to see from each position group.

In the podcast, you can also hear from tight ends coach William Peagler, offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton and offensive lineman Ethan White heading into the spring finale.

🏈 2nd scrimmage produces too many penalties

Florida held their second spring scrimmage last week, and head coach Billy Napier wasn’t too pleased with the amount of “undisciplined penalties.”

Ad

David, in this episode of Gators Breakdown, shares Napier’s thoughts on why there is no excuse for those types of errors. Napier also dives into what he’s ultimately looking for in a player.

ICYMI: David breaks down the top 4 quotes from the 1st spring scrimmage

❗ Tackling a point of emphasis for LBs

Linebackers coach Jay Bateman gave a straightforward answer when asked what the position group needed to improve on the most: tackling.

In another Gators Breakdown episode, David shares Bateman’s thoughts on the issue, as well as why he is high on the group. Also, hear from linebacker Ventrell Miller and offensive lineman Kinglsey Eguakun.

Ad

🏀 Florida men’s hoops keeps Castleton, adds 2 players

There has been several roster moves for the men’s basketball team following the hiring of new head coach Todd Golden.

Forward Colin Castleton announced last week his intention to return to Florida next season. He posted this message on social media:

“The past couple weeks have helped me reflect on the season, as well as give me time to decide what’s next for my future.

“Thank you to my family and everyone who has helped me make this decision. Everyone’s process is different, and I’m adding another chapter to mine.

“Gator Nation, I’M BACK.”

Castleton led the Gators in 2021-22 with 16.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

READ MORE: Florida big man, leading scorer Castleton back for 5th year

Ad

It was announced today that guard Will Richard has joined the program. He comes from Belmont, where he averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds.

“We are excited to welcome Will into the Gator family,” Golden said. “He is a talented student-athlete, and his best basketball is in front of him. He has great basketball IQ and a great feel for the game. He exhibits many traits that lead us to believe he will be a great teammate, a great ambassador for the university, and someone that will fit seamlessly within our program.”

Also today, forward Alex Fudge, one of the best high school basketball players from the Jacksonville area of the past decade, announced that he’s leaving LSU and transferring to Florida.

While at LSU, Fudge averaged 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in just under 14 minutes per game.

Ad

MORE DETAILS: Fudge transferring from LSU to Florida

✉️ Send us your Gators thoughts & questions

David and I want to hear from you. Do you have any thoughts or questions about the Gators football program? Agree or disagree with something we’ve said? Let us know here, and we’ll share our responses to your questions.

🎙️ Listen to more Gators Breakdown

You can catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown at News4JAX.com/GatorsBreakdown or click one of the following to tune in: Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher