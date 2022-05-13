High school track ‘22: Aidan Ryan, Bolles girls shine at Class 2A state meet

The Bolles girls track and field team poses atop the podium after winning the Class 2A state meet on Thursday night.

It was a good night for several area track and field athletes — and a very good night for the Bolles girls.

The Bulldogs won five events and used their depth to pull away to win back-to-back Class 2A championships on Thursday at the University of Florida.

On the boys side, Bolles distance runner Aidan Ryan had a double-gold day, winning the 1600 (4 minutes, 14.53 seconds) and the 3200 (9:21.34) to help the Bulldogs finish as state runner-up to Montverde (90-66). Ryan was also part of the state champion 3200 relay squad.

The Bolles girls stole the show.

Emily Rohan won a state title in the javelin and teammate Zee Curtis went gold in the discus. Jillian Candelino won the 3200-meter run and took runner-up in the 1600, and also contributed to the Bulldogs’ state champion 3200 relay team. Presley Wolfe was runner-up in the pole vault.

When the dust settled, the Bulldogs had 68 points, just in front of Montverde (62) to win cap back-to-back state titles and the fifth in program history.

Palatka’s Torryence Poole had a stellar day, winning the shot put (42-10.75) and taking fifth in the discus.

It was an excellent day for local athletes. The Bishop Kenny girls 1600 relay team (3:55) edged Berkeley Prep (3:55.66) to win the next-to-last event of the night. Jackson was third.

The Class 3A (Friday) and 4A (Saturday) meets follow.

In Class 1A a day earlier, St. Johns Country Day’s Matthew Stratton was the lone individual state champ, winning the 3200 in 9:15.62.

Class 2A

Pole vault

2. Presley Wolfe (Bolles), 10-10.

Javelin

1. Emily Rohan (Bolles), 135-1.

Triple jump

3. Tristen Evatt (Yulee), 37-7.25.

Discus

1. Zee Curtis (Bolles), 123-11; 5. Torryence Poole (Palatka), 113-9; 6. Maggie Stoll (Bolles), 110-4.

Shot put

1. Torryence Poole (Palatka), 42-10.75.

3200 relay

1. Bolles, 9:20.77.

1600

2. Jillian Candelino (Bolles), 4:58.10.

400 relay

4. Paxon, 48.72; 5. Bishop Kenny, 49.14; 6. Episcopal, 49.26.

400

4. Ka’Myya Haywood (Bishop Kenny), 57.29; 5. Rose-Esther Saint-Germain (Paxon), 57.51; 6. Kennedy Hill (Jackson), 57.78).

800

5. Leila Bata (Bolles), 2:15.06; 6. Kennedi Proctor (Baldwin), 2:15.75.

200

4. Skyler Watts (Episcopal), 24.62; 6. Janay Moorer (Bolles), 24.73.

3200

1. Jillian Candelino (Bolles), 10:44.41.

1600 relay

1. Bishop Kenny, 3:55; 3. Jackson, 3:57.55.

Boys

Shot put

3. Garrison Butler (Bolles), 51-0.25; 4. Dylan Freet (Tocoi Creek), 51-0.25.

Javelin

2. Garrison Beach (Suwannee), 170-4.

Long jump

4. TJ Derico (Suwannee), 22-6.25; 5. Noah Straley (Bishop Kenny), 22-3.5; 6. Jonathan Lorbeer (Bolles), 22-1.75.

Discus

6. Cooper Crowell (Paxon), 145-11.

3200 relay

1. Bolles, 7:50.43.

110 hurdles

3. Jeffrey Ashby (Bolles), 14.87; 4. Garrison Beach (Suwannee), 15.01.

100

3. Traunard Folson (Jackson), 10.60; 4. Jaymodd Ruise (Baker County), 10.67.

1600

1. Aidan Ryan (Bolles), 4:14.53.

400 relay

4. Bolles, 42.04; 5. Jackson, 42.09; 6. Baker County, 42.17.

400

4. Kavon Miller (Bolles), 48.83; 5. Brian Johnson (Jackson), 48.86.

300 hurdles

5. Garrison Beach (Suwannee), 39.48.

800

2. Colin Duhnoski (Bolles), 1:55.22; 4. Michael Officer (Episcopal), 1:55.65.

3200

1. Aidan Ryan (Bolles), 9:21.34.

1600 relay

2. Jackson 3:20.18.

Class 1A results

Boys

High jump

4. Omarr Dixon (Providence), 6-1.5.

Shot put

2. Michael Trimble (Trinity Christian), 52.3.75.

Javelin

6. Samuel Hayward (Providence), 152-2.

Pole vault

2. Jonah Casey (Providence), 14-3.25; 3. Jacob Tarantelli (Snyder), 13-9.25.

3200 relay

6. St. Johns Country Day, 8:15.73.

1600

5. Victor Farfan (St. Joseph), 4:25.78.

3200

1. Matthew Stratton (St. Johns CD), 9:15.62; 2. Graham Myers (St. Johns CD), 9:26.84.

Girls

Shot put

2. Anayah Brunson (Providence), 35-7.25; 5. Jocelyn Pringle (Providence), 35-2.5.

200

6. Skyy Dixon (Providence), 25.16.