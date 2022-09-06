News4JAX Super 10 football: White moves back in, Creekside cracks top 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10 football rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (2-0), 1M

Last week: d. Raines, 41-28.

This week: at North Florida Educational (2-0)*.

Notable: Another strong offensive effort by the Conquerors. RBs Treyaun Webb and Darnell Rogers are averaging 295.5 yards rushing and 4.5 TDs per game … even though teams know good and well that they’re coming.

2. (2) Bolles (2-0), 2M

Last week: d. Mandarin, 27-20.

This week: Border Classic, at Brunswick (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: What an effort last week by the Bulldogs to pitch a shutout in the second half and get a monster rushing game by Emmett Grzebin (29 carries, 165 yards, 3 TDs) in the process.

3. (3) Bartram Trail (2-0), 4S

Last week: d. Daytona Beach Seabreeze 38-27.

This week: at Daytona Beach Mainland (1-0).

Notable: Big road win for the Bears and a jolt on offense after a slow start in Week 1. Another trip to Daytona Beach this week.

4. (4) Fleming Island (1-0), 4S

Last week: d. Tallahassee Rickards 51-20.

This week: at Nease (0-2).

Notable: It’s been a blistering start for the Golden Eagles. They’re averaging 50 ppg behind a very balanced offense led by QB Cibastian Broughton and a bevy of playmakers. LB Abram Wright is one of many heavy hitters on a powerful defense. They’ve got a big challenge this week against a struggling but still dangerous Nease.

5. (6) Creekside (1-0), 4S

Last week: d. Nease, 62-41.

This week: Border Classic, at Glynn Academy (2-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Knights flashed their offensive prowess last week in racking up 62 on Nease. RB Nicky Williams is on a tear (33 carries, 245 yards, 7 TDs) and QB Wilson Edwards (213 passing yards, 5 TDs) has yet to throw a pick.

6. (7) Jackson (2-1), 2M

Last week: d. Westside, 21-6.

This week: at Fletcher (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Third staunch test of the season for the Tigers. They’ve found a rhythm with QB King Johnson and a tough defense led by LB Grayson Howard (51 tackles, sack, 6 TFL) and DL Jeremiah Lovely (38 tackles, 4 TFL).

7. (8) Baker County (1-0), 2S

Last week: d. Oakleaf 25-20.

This week: Border Classic, vs. Richmond Hill (2-1), Saturday at Glynn County Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Wildcats bounced back from a spotty half in Week 1 against Bradford (the game was eventually postponed) to beat the Knights. A big Peach State-Sunshine State clash ahead on Saturday.

8. (NR) White (1-1), 2M

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 26-10.

This week: vs. Englewood (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Commanders jump back into the rankings after beating the Saints last week. Their lone blemish was a 48-40 loss to No. 1 Trinity in the opening week.

9. (5) Raines (1-1), 2M

Last week: lost to (1) Trinity Christian, 41-28.

This week: at Sandalwood (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Vikings couldn’t slow down the top-ranked Conquerors. They’ll get a chance at get things back on track against an always tough opponent in the Saints.

10. (9) Mandarin (1-1), 4M

Last week: lost to Bolles, 27-20.

This week: vs. Riverside (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: Tough loss for the Mustangs at Bolles but Mandarin flashed a strong passing game behind Tramell Jones and Jamie Ffrench. If Mandarin can put together four quarters of football, they’ll be tough to beat.

Dropped out

Columbia (0-2, 3S)

On the bubble

Baldwin (1-1, 2S); Bishop Kenny (2-0, 2M); Bradford (1-0, 2S); Flagler Palm Coast (1-0, 3S); Fletcher (1-1, 3M); Oakleaf (1-1, 4S); Parker (1-1, Class 3M); Riverside (2-0, 2M); Sandalwood (1-1, 4M); St. Augustine (1-1, 3S); Union County (1-1, Class 1A); University Christian (2-0, 1M).

Week 3 schedule, Florida

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Thursday, Sept. 8

Border Classic: Creekside (2-0) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Border Classic: West Nassau (1-1) vs. McIntosh County (1-1), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Baldwin (1-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-1)*

Bartram Trail (2-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (1-0)

Beachside (1-1) at Christ’s Church (0-2)

Bishop Kenny (2-0) at Tocoi Creek (2-0)

Bishop Snyder (1-1) vs. Riverside Christian (0-1-1)

Border Classic: Bolles (2-0) at Brunswick (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Border Classic: Charlton County (3-0) vs. University Christian (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Chiefland (2-0) at Suwannee (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

DeLand (1-1) at Columbia (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Deltona Pine Ridge (0-2) at Menendez (1-1)

Eagle’s View (0-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-0)

Englewood (2-0) at White (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (0-1) at Ocala Forest (0-1)

Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Spruce Creek (1-1)

Fleming Island (2-0) at Nease (0-2)

Halifax Academy (1-1) at St. Joseph (0-2)

Hawthorne (1-0) at Parker (1-1)

Hilliard (1-1) at Paxon (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian (0-2) at Oakleaf (1-1)

Interlachen (2-0) at Crescent City (1-1)

Jackson (2-1) at Fletcher (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (0-1) at Fort White (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas (1-1) at Deltona (2-0)

Middleburg (0-2) at Bradford (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Orange Park (0-2) at Clay (1-1)

Providence (0-2) at Wolfson (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Raines (1-1) at Sandalwood (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (0-2) at Lake Weir (0-2)

Riverside (2-0) at Mandarin (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (0-2) at Palatka (2-0)

Stanton (0-2) at Ribault (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (2-0) at NFEI (2-0)*

Westside (0-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-2), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-1) at Yulee (1-1)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Border Classic: Richmond Hill (2-1) vs. Baker County (1-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Border Classic: St. Augustine (1-1) vs. Coffee (1-1), at Glynn County Stadium, 4 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Impact Christian, Ponte Vedra, Union County, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 4 schedule, Georgia

All games 7:30 p.m. unless indicated

Thursday, Sept. 8

Creekside (2-0) at Glynn Academy (2-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Benedictine (1-1) at Ware County (2-0)

Border Classic: Bolles (2-0) at Brunswick (2-0), 8 p.m.

Border Classic: Charlton County (3-0) vs University Christian (2-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Dade Christian (0-0) at Camden County (1-2)

Liberty County (2-0) at Pierce County (2-0)