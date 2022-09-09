Border Classic: UC dominant on defense in routing old rival Charlton County

University Christian buried an 0-for-forever streak against its old rival from the Peach State.

Defense led the way for the Christians in a 33-0 romp over Charlton County in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium on a soggy Friday.

Charlton had owned the rivalry with UC, winning games in 1979, 1990, ‘91, ‘92 and ‘93, nearly all of those comfortably. This one was never in doubt.

Orel Gray had a rushing touchdown right off the bat and Alan Woods had a pick six after that to push UC (3-0) in front 14-0 with just eight minutes gone in the opening quarter. A Brady Wright 3-yard scoring run just before half slammed the door on any hope of a Charlton rally.

Dallas Brown III returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown and Dwayne Stuckie hit Jenoa Alford from 28 yards out late in the third quarter to push the lead to 33-0. Ayden Skidmore erased a Charlton drive after that with a diving interception.

Ad

It was Charlton’s first shutout loss since a 48-0 rout at the hands of Brooks County on Nov. 11, 2020. And it marked the Indians’ first shutout loss to a school from Florida since a 34-0 shellacking by West Nassau on Oct. 23, 1987.

Justin Sirmon served as head coach of the game for UC as David Penland III was forced to miss the game due to a family emergency.