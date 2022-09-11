Border Classic: What a finish! Cam Smith’s huge night, defense lift Baker County to win in finale

Baker County and Richmond Hill square off in the seventh and final game of the Border Classic in Brunswick on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Baker County closed the Border Classic with an unforgettable finish.

Cam Smith ripped off a go-ahead 80-yard touchdown and the Wildcats stopped Richmond Hill at the goal line at the finish to hang on to a wild 35-32 win at Glynn County Stadium. It was Smith’s third long scoring play of the night, which included a 52-yard touchdown run and a 92-yard touchdown catch.

Georgia teams won four of the seven games in the Peach-Sunshine State clash.

It was a wild second half.

Richmond Hill (2-2) took connected on a 43-yard touchdown strike from Ty Goldrick to Nick Bliss with just under eight minutes to play but couldn’t get the two-point pass to fall, getting to within 28-26.

The Wildcats from Georgia would strike again, taking their first lead of the game with 4:05 to play on a 41-yard touchdown from Goldrick to Ravon Grant, whose running after the catch was one of the most spectacular moves of the game. He was hit by four different Baker County players and spun around, but Grant managed to make it into the end zone for a 32-28 edge.

That lead was safe for all of 15 seconds before Smith went 80 yards to reclaim the lead. Baker County (2-0) smothered a run from the 3 by Andrew Matthews as time ran out to preserve the victory.

The Wildcats turned things in their favor quickly in the second half. Locked in a 14-13 game, Davion Dean broke in front of a pass and snatched it out of the air for a Baker County interception, his second in as many games. One play later, Cam Smith ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run to push the Wildcats in front 21-13.

The excitement was just getting started. A bad snap on a punt put Richmond Hill in scoring position quickly. Zion Gillard plunged in from the 2 and Richmond was right back in it.

Dean hit Smith for a monster play, a 92-yard throw down the sideline that the back turned into a Hudl highlight. Smith sped past his initial would-be tackler and then outran the next for a 28-20 lead. The Wildcats wouldn’t score again until Smith’s 80-yard winner.

Ke’nais Williams got Baker County on the scoreboard with a rushing touchdown on its opening drive.