Border Classic: Fitzgerald pulls away from Madison County

In a battle of defending state champions, Fitzgerald made a statement.

The Peach State is just a little bit better.

The Purple Hurricanes used a tough defense to pull away from Madison County 20-12 in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday afternoon. Fitzgerald (4-0) erased a 12-6 deficit in the third quarter and pulled away late to give Madison (2-1) its first loss of the season.

With a pair of big plays late in the third. Laphabion Boone pounded in for a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:57 to play in the quarter. Demetrius Brown followed with an interception that he took back to the Madison 24.

Two plays into the final quarter, Tyler Williams had an unbelievable 7-yard touchdown run, getting leveled in the backfield but staying on his feet. One of his offensive linemen helped Williams stay upright and then helped keep him upright into the end zone. Brown came up big again on defense, picking off his second pass of the game in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

Jamie Hampton had both rushing touchdowns for the Cowboys, including a 64-yarder in the first quarter that tied things at 6-all.