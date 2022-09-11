Border Classic: Coffee gives Peach State bragging rights with win over St. Augustine

Coffee gave the Peach State bragging rights in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic.

The Trojans jumped all over St. Augustine out of the gate and rolled to a 34-14 win in a weather-delayed game in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday in Brunswick. With six of seven games in the Classic now over, Georgia teams have won four of those, claiming supremacy in the battle of the border. All but one of those wins have been

McIntosh County routed West Nassau (42-8), Brunswick handled Bolles (20-3) and Fitzgerald beat Madison County (20-12).

Coffee (2-1) never trailed but got a test from the Yellow Jackets late in the third quarter. St. Augustine emerged from a 21-0 deficit to get within 27-14 and in position for more. Inside the Coffee 10, Devonte Lyons took a handoff and made it inside the 3 before being wrapped up. The ball popped out of his hands and into the end zone. Coffee recovered to end the threat.

Ad

The Yellow Jackets had another deep drive in the fourth quarter, but a fourth-and-5 try ended with a receiver screen play failing to convert.

BORDER CLASSIC COVERAGE

Border Classic: Creekside 21, Glynn Academy 20 | Watch the full game

Border Classic: McIntosh County 42, West Nassau 8 | Watch the full game

Border Classic: Brunswick 20, Bolles 3 | Watch the full game

Ad

Border Classic: University Christian 33, Charlton County 0 | Watch the full game

Border Classic: Fitzgerald 20, Madison County 12

St. Augustine got on the board with Trenton Jones taking a receiver handoff to the end zone near the end of the first half to end a 21-0 Coffee blitz. And Ivyn Collins caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Locklan Hewlett to pull St. Augustine within 21-14 to open the second half. The Yellow Jackets just couldn’t close on the Trojans.

Keshad Turner caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Maurice Hansley with just over four minutes to play for the final margin. St. Augustine’s last two trips to the Peach State have ended in lopsided losses. The last time the Yellow Jackets played a game in Georgia was the season opener in 2011, a 35-17 loss to North Gwinnett.