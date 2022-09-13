Dynamic Duo: Trinity Christian running backs Treyaun Webb, Darnell Rogers leading the way for No. 1 Conquerors

Trinity Christian running backs Treyaun Webb (left) and Darnell Rogers combine to average over 200 yards per game through the first three games of the season for the Conquerors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They are the horsepower that makes the two-time defending state champions go. Trinity Christian’s dynamic duo of running backs just keep chewing up the yardage — and the wins.

Treyaun Webb and Darnell Rogers have been making defenders’ heads spin for years. They began playing running back together when they both started playing football in elementary school. And this year, the seniors are off to a hot start for the No. 1 team in our area.

“They feed off each other,” said Trinity Christian head coach Verlon Dorminey. “When one of them does well, the other one does also. They genuinely do care about each other. They want the other one to succeed. We’re glad they’re not selfish.”

With the Conquerors off to a 3-0 start, Webb is averaging 105 yards per game, and Rogers is just a shade under 100 yards per contest. They’ve combined for 11 touchdowns in the first three weeks.

“We both are the type of people who like to compete,” Webb said. “We also want the bet for each other. It’s how it is with us — a brother relationship. I want to do great and I want to see him do great. We also want to compete.”

This could be a historic year at Trinity. If they can three-peat as champions, Dorminey would match Bolles legend Corky Rogers with 10 state championships, the most in Florida high school football history. Is it on the minds of Webb and Rogers?

“Every single day and every hour,” Rogers said. “We can shock the world by doing this, but we still have to win this week. We have to win next week. We have to go week by week before we start worrying about what’s down the road.”

Webb continues to keep his focus on team goals as well. While he’s one of the highest-rated recruits in our area, he simply wants to win a third straight state championship.

“Of course, we want to be remembered as that team,” Webb said. “We’re taking it week-by-week, game-by-day. All of us here have the main goal of the state championship. All of that other stuff comes later. We’ll let the outside people talk about that. We’re just focusing on what we can control — winning state.”

As for the next steps, Webb has committed to play his college ball at Florida. Rogers is a junior and has some time to make his decision. He said he has learned from watching Webb’s long and winding recruitment that there are some important things to remember.

“Staying in contact with coaches and building good relationships so I can know where the best fit will be for me,” Rogers said. “It’s not only about the big college. It’s about who is willing to have your back, even if football doesn’t work out. If you get hurt, who will have your back through the process while you are in school?”

This week, Trinity hosts Bolles. It’s one of our candidates for our Football Friday Game of the Week. It’s a matchup that has produced some of the most anticipated games in the area over the past five seasons.

In 2017, Trinity Christian won two games, including a triple overtime game in the playoffs, 24-21. The following year, another Conquerors sweep included a 34-7 win in the playoffs. The 2020 season began with a 36-12 Bolles win, the only loss for Trinity Christian all year. Last year, Bolles dominated the matchup in a 35-0 shutout.

It’s a matchup that both sides look forward to.

“It’s always fun for the kids because it’s such a big game in the city,” Dominey said. “Where two of these teams get to play together and they have a lot of talent on each side of the football. It’s fun to watch them get prepared and play this game on Friday night.”