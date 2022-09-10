High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining.

Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

The other Saturday game is a Clay County clash between Orange Park and Clay in a 9:30 a.m. game that was moved to then due to weather.

The headlining news in Week 3 centered around the Border Classic games, including News4JAX Super 10 No. 2 Bolles struggling on offense in a 20-3 loss to Brunswick. The Bulldogs mustered a Matthew Berry field goal in the game. They led at the break, but a 1-yard touchdown run by TJ Mitchell after an interception by Tavion Gibson gave Brunswick a 7-3 lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.

Earlier Friday, University Christian used its defense to crush Charlton County 33-0. Charlton had owned the rivalry with UC, winning games in 1979, 1990, ‘91, ‘92 and ‘93, nearly all of those comfortably. This one was never in doubt.

Orel Gray had a rushing touchdown right off the bat and Alan Woods had a pick six after that to push UC (3-0) in front 14-0 with just eight minutes gone in the opening quarter. A Brady Wright 3-yard scoring run just before half slammed the door on any hope of a Charlton rally.

Other Friday night notables included First Coast going on the road and handling Ocala Forest, 36-22, ending a 13-game losing streak that dated back to 2020.

Super 10 fourth-ranked Fleming Island got a test from Nease, but pulled away for a 19-14 win to move to 3-0. Sixth-ranked Jackson beat Fletcher for the second time in as many years, a 13-10 overtime classic that pushed the Tigers to a 3-1 mark with Spruce Creek up next.

Providence beat Wolfson in an 18-14 slugfest, giving first-year Stallions coach Mo Williams, a former Jaguars offensive tackle, his first coaching victory.

How about the 3-0 start by Palatka. The Panthers, who were coming off back-to-back one-win seasons, haven’t started this well since longtime coach Jim McCool’s final season in 2003. Palatka started that season perfect through seven games before a 7-0 loss to Clay.

The Panthers will be favored to stay unbeaten through next week (Week 4 opponent Lake Weir is winless and just got starched 40-0 by previously winless Ridgeview on Friday night) and should face off with a 3-1 Tocoi Creek (provided the Toros beat Ridgeview) in Week 5. That’s quite the start for coach Patrick Turner and the Panthers.

Week 3 Florida scoreboard

Thursday, Sept. 8

Border Classic: Creekside 21, Glynn Academy 20

Border Classic: McIntosh County 42, West Nassau 8

Friday, Sept. 9

Baldwin 28, Fernandina Beach 0*

Bartram Trail 17, Daytona Beach Mainland 3

Beachside (1-1) at Christ’s Church (0-2), postponed to Monday at Providence, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kenny 25, Tocoi Creek 13

Bishop Snyder 2, Riverside Christian 0, forfeit

Border Classic: Brunswick 20, Bolles 3

Border Classic: University Christian 33, Charlton County 0

Bradford 21, Middleburg 0, game called at halftime due to weather

Chiefland 14, Suwannee 13

Columbia 21, DeLand 16

Deltona 26, Matanzas 7

Eagle’s View (0-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-0), postponed to Oct. 7

First Coast 36, Ocala Forest 22

Flagler Palm Coast 35, Spruce Creek 14

Fleming Island 19, Nease 14

Fort White 28, Keystone Heights 0

Halifax Academy (1-1) at St. Joseph (0-2), night

Hawthorne 36, Parker 18

Hilliard 40, Paxon 20

Interlachen 22, Crescent City 7

Jackson 13, Fletcher 10, OT

Menendez 40, Deltona Pine Ridge 0

Oakleaf 35, Hollis Christian 14

Orange Park (0-2) at Clay (1-1), postponed to Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Providence 18, Wolfson 14

Raines 14, Sandalwood 8

Ridgeview 40, Lake Weir 0

Mandarin 28, Riverside 6

Palatka 33, Santa Fe 19

Ribault 38, Stanton 7

Trinity Christian 40, NFEI 6*

Westside 22, Atlantic Coast 6

White 36, Englewood 13

Yulee 35, Zarephath Academy 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

Border Classic: Richmond Hill vs. Baker County (1-0), at Glynn County Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Border Classic: St. Augustine (1-1) vs. Coffee County (at Glynn County Stadium), 4 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, Harvest, Impact Christian, Ponte Vedra, Young Kids in Motion.

TV coverage

Football Friday Game of the Week: Raines 14, Sandalwood 8

Read it: Who shined in the Game of the Week

Game of the Week photo gallery: Kevin Nguyen’s pictures from Raines-Sandalwood

Week 3 Play of the night: Providence turns fumble into touchdown

Week 3 All Star of the night: Raines LB JaMari Whitehead

Super 10: An upset in the top half of the rankings

Border Classic: Creekside 21, Glynn Academy 20

Border Classic: McIntosh County 42, West Nassau 8

Border Classic: Brunswick 20, Bolles 3

Border Classic: University Christian 33, Charlton County 0

Football Friday: Westside 22. Atlantic Coast 6

Football Friday: White 35, Englewood 13

Football Friday: Jackson 13, Fletcher 10, OT

Football Friday: Mandarin 28, Riverside 6

Football Friday: Providence 18, Wolfson 14

Football Friday: Fleming Island 19, Nease 14

Week 4 scoreboard, Georgia

Border Classic: Brunswick 20, Bolles 3

Border Classic: University Christian 33, Charlton County 0

Camden County 45, Business Engineering of Science Tech 0

Pierce County 45, Liberty County 6

Ware County 14, Benedictine 0

Week 4 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 15

Bartram Trail (3-0) at Tallahassee Lincoln (3-0)

Clay (1-1) at Gainesville (0-3)*

Friday, Sept. 16

Baldwin (2-1, 1-0) at Baker County (1-0, 0-0)*

Bolles (2-1) at Trinity Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (2-0) at Gainesville Eastside (2-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (2-0) at Bishop Snyder (2-1)

Christ’s Church (0-2) at University Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Eagle’s View (0-2) at St. Joseph (0-2)

Fernandina Beach (1-2) at Interlachen (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

First Coast (1-1) at Riverside (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (1-2) at Nease (0-3)

Fort White (1-2) at Hamilton County (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (2-0) at Creekside (3-0)*

Hollis Christian (0-3) at Bishop Kenny (3-0)

Impact Christian (1-1) at Keystone Heights (0-2)

Lafayette (2-1) at Hilliard (2-1)

Madison County (2-0) at Columbia (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (2-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-3), 6:30 p.m.*

Matanzas (1-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-0)

Melbourne (2-1) at Orange Park (0-2)

Oakleaf (2-1) at Fleming Island (3-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Ponte Vedra (0-2) at Middleburg (0-3)

Providence (1-2, 0-0) at NFEI (2-1, 0-1)*

Ribault (2-1) at Westside (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-2) at Tocoi Creek (2-1)

St. Augustine (1-1) at Menendez (2-1)*

Spruce Creek (1-2) at Jackson (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-3) at Paxon (0-3), 6:30 p.m.

Union County (1-1) at Gainesville PK Yonge

West Nassau (1-2) at Episcopal (2-0)

West Oaks (0-2) at Young Kids in Motion (1-1)

White (2-1) at Parker (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Wildwood (2-1) at Suwannee (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson (1-2) at Harvest Community (2-0)

Zarephath Academy (1-2) at Lakeland Victory Christian (1-2)

Saturday. Sept. 17

Yulee (2-1) at Tradition Prep (0-2)

Off: Beachside, Crescent City, Englewood, Palatka, Raines, Sandalwood

Week 5 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 16

Islands (0-3) at Brunswick (3-0)

Pierce County (3-0) at Charlton County (3-1)

Somerset Academy (1-2) at Camden County (2-2)

Off: Glynn Academy, Ware County