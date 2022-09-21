News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10 football rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (4-0), 1M

Last week: d. Bolles, 27-14.

This week: vs. Columbia (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors took care of one of their most difficult regular season matchups last week with a big game by RB Darnell Rogers and some tough defense. It’s another big opponent heading to Hammond Blvd. this week in the suddenly streaking Tigers.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (4-0), 4S

Last week: d. Tallahassee Lincoln, 24-7.

This week: vs. St. Augustine (2-2).

Notable: After going 0-19 to start their series against St. Augustine, the Bears suddenly can’t lose to the Yellow Jackets. They’ve won four straight in the county clash. Defense is leading the way for Bartram this season. The Bears are holding teams to just 11 ppg.

Few high school football programs in northeast Florida have been as consistently successful as Bartram Trail. Over the past 11 seasons, the Bears have averaged nearly 10 wins per season. In that stretch, they’ve never had fewer than eight wins. Darrell Sutherland has been the head coach since the school opened in 2000 and there is only one honor to have eluded the Bears since — a state title. Could this be the year?

3. (6) Jackson (4-1), 2M

Last week: d. Spruce Creek, 35-6.

This week: Off.

Notable: Who’d have projected this rise by the Tigers? Coach Christopher Foy’s team is surging, winners of four in a row. They’re holding teams to just 11 ppg. They’re off this week before returning on Sept. 30 against Ribault in the District 1-2M opener.

4. (4) Creekside (3-1), 4S

Last week: lost to Gainesville Buchholz, 48-41*.

This week: at Mandarin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Knights pushed the Bobcats to the wire in last week’s loss but couldn’t manage a district win. Things will get dicey from here on out in the area’s most daunting district (Buchholz, Bartram Trail, Fleming Island and Oakleaf).

5. (8) White (3-1), 2M

Last week: d. Parker, 37-0.

This week: vs. Riverside (2-2, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Commanders dusted a good defensive team in the Braves last week and can take a major step towards winning their district with a victory this week over a Generals team that has similar traits to Parker.

6. (3) Fleming Island (3-1), 4S

Last week: lost to Oakleaf, 26-20*.

This week: Off.

Notable: A major loss for the Golden Eagles, who were handled by the rival Knights and now can’t afford another district loss. They’re in a similar position as No. 4 Creekside. With four very capable area teams in Region 1-4S, simple math says a couple won’t make the postseason.

7. (5) Bolles (2-2), 2M

Last week: lost to Trinity Christian, 27-14.

This week: vs. Savannah Benedictine (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Back-to-back losses for the Bulldogs aren’t something seen around there often. Injuries kept QB DJ Moore from last week’s loss. The goal is to get him healthy by the start of district play on Sept. 30.

8. (10) Mandarin (3-1), 4M

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 30-0*.

This week: vs. Creekside (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: A romp to win the Principal’s Cup last week but things pick back up on Friday against a very good Creekside squad. Look for offensive fireworks this week.

9. (9) Raines (2-1), 2M

Last week: Off.

This week: at Trinity Catholic (2-1).

Notable: The Vikings come off the bye week ready to get back to work. Their lone loss was a rout by No. 1 Trinity Christian but they’re still positioned well to win a district title, provided they get past rival Ribault and Jackson.

10. (NR) University Christian (4-0), 1M

Last week: d. Christ’s Church, 56-8.

This week: at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, NC (4-1).

Notable: The Christians have obliterated their opposition, allowing an average of just 7 ppg. Granted, the schedule hasn’t been exceptionally difficult to this point but things toughen up quickly in the next month. UC gets the nod over Bradford and Oakleaf for this spot.

Dropped out

Baker County (2-1, 2S), lost to Baldwin, 30-7.

On the bubble

Baker County (2-1, 2S); Baldwin (3-1, 2S); Bishop Kenny (4-0, 2M); Bradford (3-0, 2S); Flagler Palm Coast (3-0, 3S); Fletcher (2-2, 3M); Oakleaf (3-1, 4S); Sandalwood (1-2, 4M); St. Augustine (2-2, 3S); Union County (2-1, Class 1A).

Week 5 schedule, Florida

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Monday, Sept. 19

Mainland 22, Flagler Palm Coast 16

Friday, Sept. 23

Atlantic Coast (0-4) at Camden County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Baker County (2-1) at Viera (0-3)

Beachside (2-1) at Ridgeview (1-3)

Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (1-3)

Bishop Snyder (3-1) at Harvest Community (2-1)

Branford (3-1) at Paxon (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church (0-4) at St. John Paul II (3-0)

Columbia (2-2) at Trinity Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Crescent City (1-2) at Hilliard (2-2)

Creekside (3-1) at Mandarin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Englewood (2-1) at Stanton (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher (2-2) at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (1-2) at Williston (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hall (3-0) at Eagle’s View (1-2)

Keystone Heights (2-2) at Interlachen (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas (1-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (1-2)

Menendez (2-2) at Ponte Vedra (1-2)

Middleburg (0-4) at Ribault (3-1)

Nease (0-4) at Orange Park (1-2)

NFEI (2-2) at Episcopal (3-0)

Oakleaf (3-1) at Tallahassee Chiles (0-4)

Palatka (3-0) at Lake Weir (0-4)

Parker (1-3) at Baldwin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Munroe (2-1) at Bradford (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Raines (2-1) at Trinity Catholic (2-1)

Riverside (2-2, 1-0) at White (3-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Riverside Christian (0-2-1) vs. Cedar Creek Christian (2-1)

St. Augustine (2-2) at Bartram Trail (4-0)

Savannah Benedictine (2-2) at Bolles (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Suwannee (1-3) at North Marion (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (3-1) at Clay (2-2)

Union County (2-1) at Newberry (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (4-0) at Rabun Gap (NC) (4-1)

University Orange City (2-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (3-1)

Westside (1-3) at First Coast (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-3) at Mayo Lafayette (3-1)

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, Hollis Christian, Impact Christian, Jackson, Providence, St. Joseph, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion, Yulee.

Week 6 schedule, Georgia

All games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Friday, Sept. 23

Atlantic Coast (0-4) at Camden County (3-2)

Bainbridge (2-3) at Ware County (3-0)

Brantley County (3-1) at Pierce County (4-0)*

Glynn Academy (2-2) vs. Brunswick (4-0)*

Off: Charlton County