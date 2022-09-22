Cross country: Bolles runners commit to Tennessee; area top 10 honor roll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jillian Candelino and Aidan Ryan are headed to Rocky Top.

The Bolles runners both announced their commitments to the University of Tennessee on Wednesday night, taking two of the highest-rated senior runners off the board

Candelino, a two-time All-News4JAX girls cross country runner of the year, won the 3200 in the state track and field meet last spring. She was state runner-up in 2020 in cross country and won the state crown last year. Candelino’s time of 10 minutes, 29.19 seconds in the 3200 at the FSU Relays is third-fastest in the state.

“Blessed to announce my commitment to run cross country and track & field at the University of Tennessee! I would like to thank God, my family, friends, teammates, and Coach Carlson and Coach Jacobsen for helping make this possible. So excited to run at such an amazing program with some of the most talented girls. #ROCKYTOP,” Candelino posted on Instagram.

Ryan was a double champ last season in track and field, winning the 1600 and 3200 to help Bolles to a state runner-up team finish. His time of 4 minutes, 10 seconds in the 1600 at the RunningLane Track Championships last May is the current low in the state. In cross country, Ryan was the state runner-up last season.

“New school. New state. Same orange. #committed,” Ryan wrote on Twitter.

Girls top 10 honor roll

Rank, Runner, School, Time, Event

1. Jillian Candelino, Bolles, 17:45, Bale n’ Trail

2. Lindy White, Ponte Vedra, 18:23, Cecil Field Summer Classic

3. Ella Mickler, Bolles, 18:26, Bale n’ Trail

4. Katelyn Lawrence, St. Augustine, 18:57, Coach Joe McKinney Classic

5. Lucrezia Gowdy, Episcopal, 19:11.90, adidas XC Challenge

6. Allyson Johnson, Creekside, 19:15.70, Bale n’ Trail

7. Rylan Holmquist, St. Augustine, 19:17, Cecil Field Summer Classic

8. Elizabeth Csikai, Bolles, 19:19.80, Bale n’ Trail

9. Daisy Ross, Ponte Vedra, 19:21, Craig Speziale Invitational

10. Sierra Barrera, Oakleaf, 19:29.63, Spanish River XC Invitational

Boys top 10 honor roll

Rank, Runner, School, Time, Event

1. Tanner Simonds, Creekside, 15:47, Cecil Field Summer Classic

2. Graham Myers, Fleming Island, 15:47, Cecil Field Summer Classic

3. Jack Dravo, Creekside, 16:03, Cecil Field Summer Classic

4. Hudson Finocchio, Creekside, 16:05, Cecil Field Summer Classic

5. Andrew McGraw, Bolles, 16:06, Cecil Field Summer Classic

6. Gavin Nelson, Mandarin, 16:10, Hare & Hounds XC

7. Juan Pablo Castillo-Zima, Bishop Kenny, 16:11.60, adidas XC Challenge

8. Jacob Harvey, Creekside, 16:16, Cecil Field Summer Classic

9. Grant Doherty, Ponte Vedra, 16:17, Craig Speziale Invitational

10. John Keester IV, Fleming Island, 16:21, Bale n’ Trail