News4JAX Super 10: Trinity solidifies its spot at the top; Bolles back in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10 football rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (7-0), 1M

Last week: d. University Christian, 20-13*.

This week: at Christ’s Church (1-6, 0-2), Thursday*.

Notable: The Conquerors handled their biggest District 1-1M test last week with a tough win over UC. While not officially the district champ yet it would take two massive upsets (to Christ’s Church and then Providence) to keep Trinity from the district title. That’s very unlikely to happen as the Conquerors hone in on a 10-0 regular season.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (7-0), 4S

Last week: d. Creekside, 59-27*.

This week: vs. Gainesville Buchholz (6-0, 2-0)*.

Notable: Now that was the type of performance the Bears have been looking for. Bartram was exceptional last week in taking rival Creekside apart in a thorough and convincing performance. RB Laython Biddle had a huge game on the ground (198 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and QB Riley Trujillo lit up the Knights for 323 passing yards and four TDs. That sets the table for the game of the season for the Bears, a showdown for the District 3-4S crown against powerful Buchholz.

3. (3) Jackson (6-1), 2M

Last week: d. Riverside, 6-2.

This week: vs. Baker County (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tigers got a scare last week against rival Riverside but beat the Generals for the first time since 2010. Riverside had numerous chances in that game including a dropped pass in the end zone in the second quarter. The Tigers are going to need to play better on offense as the season wears on, especially with two shaky games in a row. One thing that isn’t shaky is Jackson’s defense. The Tigers, paced by LB Grayson Howard, DB Seth Brooks and LB Tyler Fann, is relentless. They haven’t allowed a point in the last two games. Ribault scored on a pick six and the Generals had a safety.

4. (6) Bradford (7-0), 2S

Last week: d. Tocoi Creek, 27-0*.

This week: vs. Dunnellon (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tornadoes are barreling toward an unbeaten regular season and a district title. Coach Jamie Rodgers’ team has allowed just one touchdown all season. They’ll get a major test, perhaps their biggest of the season, this week against a perennially tough Tigers team. Then, it’s a district title game against unbeaten Palatka on Oct. 28.

5. (7) Raines (5-1), 2M

Last week: Off.

This week: at Atlantic Coast (0-7), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings are on a collision course with Jackson for the District 1-2M title in Week 10. Coach Donovan Masline and Raines need to avoid injuries this week in a game they should win handily.

6. (5) University Christian (7-1), 1M

Last week: lost to Trinity Christian, 20-13*.

This week: vs. Parker (2-6), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Christians hung with No. 1 Trinity and had their opportunities to pull the upset. Instead, UC will close its regular season with back-to-back tough games in Parker and Bishop Kenny. The Christians can’t afford to look past the Braves and their tough defense this week.

7. (8) Fletcher (6-2), 3M

Last week: d. Englewood, 26-14*.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Senators did what they needed to do last week and handled the Rams for a big District 1-3M win that keeps them in control of their playoff destiny. The district crown will be settled next week against First Coast, which was upset by Parker.

8. (4) Creekside (5-2), 4S

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 59-27*.

This week: at Fleming Island (4-2, 0-2)*.

Notable: The Knights’ explosive offense was handcuffed last week, and they couldn’t slow down Bartram Trail in a key district game. Their path to a playoff berth is now as an at-large team in a tough Region 1-4S.

9. (NR) Bolles (5-3), 2M

Last week: d. Wolfson, 55-6*.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Bulldogs return to the Super 10 after three straight wins. Their losses this season have come to teams with a combined 19-2 record, two of whom (Benedictine, Trinity Christian) are defending state champs. They’ve got two challenging opponents to wrap up the season, Bishop Kenny for the District 2-2M title in Week 10 and then powerful Gainesville Buchholz in the finale.

10. (10) White (4-2), 2M

Last week: Off.

This week: at Ribault (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Commanders face another tough defense this week in the Trojans before attempting to wrap up the District 3-2M title outright in Week 10 against Westside.

Dropped out

Mandarin (4-3, 4M), lost to Fleming Island, 35-28.

On the bubble

Baker County (5-2, 2S); Baldwin (6-1, 2S); Bishop Kenny (7-1, 2M); Columbia (4-3, 3S); Flagler Palm Coast (5-3, 3S); Fleming Island (4-2, 4S); Mandarin (4-3, 4M); Palatka (7-0, 2S); St. Augustine (4-3, 3S); Suwannee (5-3, 2S); Union County (4-2, Class 1A).

Week 9 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Oct. 20

Trinity Christian (7-0, 2-0) at Christ’s Church (1-6, 0-2)*

Friday, Oct. 21

Baker County (5-2) at Jackson (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Snyder (5-2) at Seven Rivers Christian (5-2)

Branford (6-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (4-2)

Creekside (5-2, 1-2) at Fleming Island (4-2, 0-2)*

Crescent City (4-3) at Beachside (4-3)

Dunnellon (5-2) at Bradford (7-0, 7:30 p.m.

Englewood (3-4) at Westside (1-6), 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal (5-2) at Yulee (3-3)

Faith Christian at Eagle’s View (1-5)

First Coast (4-2) at Paxon (2-5), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (5-3) at Celebration (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

Fort White (4-3) at Ridgeview (1-7)

Gadsden County at Columbia (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville (0-8, 0-3) at St. Augustine (4-3, 2-0)*

Gainesville Buchholz (6-0, 2-0) at Bartram Trail (7-0, 2-0)*

Halifax Academy (2-5) at Interlachen (7-0), 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community (2-5) at Providence (3-4)

Hilliard (6-2) at Destin (1-6)

Impact Christian (1-5) at Wolfson (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Madison County (2-5) at Oakleaf (3-4)

Matanzas (3-4, 1-1) at Clay (2-5, 1-1)*

NFEI (2-4) at Hamilton County (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Orange Park (2-5) at Ponte Vedra (3-4)

Palatka (7-0) at Fernandina Beach (3-3)

Parker (2-6) at University Christian (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Raines (5-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-7), 6:30 p.m.

Riverside (2-6) at Sandalwood (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph (2-5) at Stanton (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (1-6) at Union County (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Pierson (1-6) at Keystone Heights (1-6), 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau (2-6, 0-2) at Baldwin (6-1, 3-0), 6:30 p.m.*

White (4-2) at Ribault (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (3-3) at Seffner Christian (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (2-4) at Jordan Christian Prep (1-3)

Off: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Fletcher, Hollis Christian, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek.

Week 10 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Oct. 21

Brunswick (7-0, 3-0) at South Effingham (3-3, 1-2)*

Evans (3-4, 1-2) at Glynn Academy (4-4, 2-2)*

Greenbrier (0-7, 0-2) at Ware County (6-0, 2-0)*

Valdosta (7-0, 1-0) at Camden County (5-3, 1-1)*

Windsor Forest (1-7, 0-3) at Pierce County (6-1, 2-1)*

Off: Charlton County.