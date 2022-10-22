High school football ‘22: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks.

Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.

No. 8 Creekside edged Fleming Island 38-35 in another big showdown with playoff implications. The Knights (6-2) likely locked up an at-large berth in Region 1-4S with the victory.

Fourth-ranked Bradford’s defense continued its stranglehold on opposing offenses, posting its seventh shutout of the season in a 44-0 blowout of Dunnellon. Jamie Rodgers’ Bradford team is 8-0 and can wrap up the District 6-2S title with a win over Palatka next week.

No. 3 Jackson won its seventh consecutive game with a tough 21-14 victory over Baker County. The Tigers (7-1) enter next Thursday’s District 1-2M showdown at Raines riding a seven-game winning streak.

Stanton ended a 17-game losing streak with a 14-0 win over St. Joseph. The Blue Devils (1-6) hadn’t won since a Week 10 victory over Zarephath Academy in the 2020 season.

Week 9 results, Florida

Thursday’s result

Trinity Christian 47, Christ’s Church 14*

Friday’s results

Baldwin 54, West Nassau 12

Bartram Trail 21, Gainesville Buchholz 6*

Beachside 55, Crescent City 41

Bradford 44, Dunnellon 0

Branford 49, Cedar Creek Christian 29

Clay 28, Matanzas 23*

Columbia 35, Gadsden County 22

Creekside 38, Fleming Island 35*

Eagle’s View 12, Faith Christian 7

Englewood 20, Westside 6

Episcopal 24, Yulee 19

Fernandina Beach 27, Palatka 15

First Coast 50, Paxon 0

Flagler Palm Coast d. Celebration by forfeit

Fort White 32, Ridgeview 15

Hilliard 40, Destin 22

Interlachen 46, Halifax Academy 0

Jackson 21, Baker County 14

Keystone Heights 38, Taylor Pierson 0

Oakleaf 27, Madison County 21

Ponte Vedra 30, Orange Park 6

Providence 40, Harvest Community 8

Raines 34, Atlantic Coast 0

Riverside 14, Sandalwood 0

St. Augustine 58, Gainesville 0*

Seven Rivers Christian 34, Bishop Snyder 12

Stanton 14, St. Joseph 0

Union County 42, Santa Fe 4

University Christian 48, Parker 26

White 30, Ribault 22

Wolfson 56, Impact Christian 6

Zarephath Academy (2-4) at Jordan Christian Prep (1-3), late

Off: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Fletcher, Hollis Christian, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek, Young Kids in Motion.

Television coverage

Game of the Week: Fernandina Beach 27, Palatka 15

Game of the Week pregame: Fernandina Beach’s Nolan Blackard inspires

Super 10: A unique night as all ranked teams win

Play of the night: Parker’s Charron Dorsey Jr.

All-star of the night: Fernandina Beach’s Ta’Jon Nelms

Football Friday: Bartram Trail 21, Gainesville Buchholz 6*

Football Friday: Clay 28, Matanzas 23*

Football Friday: Creekside 38, Fleming Island 35*

Football Friday: Jackson 21, Baker County 14

Football Friday: Raines 34, Atlantic Coast 0

Football Friday: Riverside 14, Sandalwood 0

Football Friday: University Christian 48, Parker 26

Football Friday: White 30, Ribault 22

Football Friday: Wolfson 56, Impact Christian 6

Week 10 schedule, Florida

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Monday, Oct. 24

Fernandina Beach (4-3, 1-1) at Yulee (3-4, 0-2)*

Thursday, Oct. 27

Beachside (5-3) at St. Joseph (2-7)

Crescent City (4-4, 2-0) at Lake Weir (1-7, 1-1)*

Englewood (4-4, 0-2) at Parker (2-7, 1-1), 6:30 p.m.*

First Coast (5-2, 1-1) at Fletcher (6-2, 2-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Fleming Island (4-3, 0-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (6-1, 2-1)*

Impact Christian (1-6) at St. Joseph (2-6)

Jackson (7-1, 1-0) at Raines (6-1, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Ribault (3-5) at Baldwin (7-1), 6:30 p.m.

Sandalwood (4-4, 1-0) at Mandarin (4-3, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

White (5-2, 1-0) at Westside (1-7, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Wolfson (4-4, 0-2) at Episcopal (6-2, 0-2)*

Friday, Oct. 28

Atlantic Coast (0-8) at Creekside (6-2)

Bartram Trail (8-0, 3-0) at Oakleaf (4-4, 1-2)*

Bolles (5-3, 2-0) at Bishop Kenny (7-1, 2-0)*

Bradford (8-0, 2-0) at Palatka (7-1, 2-0)*

Chiefland (5-1) at Fort White (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Clay (3-5, 2-1) at St. Augustine (5-3, 3-0)*

Fernandina Beach (4-3, 1-1) at Baker County (5-3, 2-1)*

Hollis Christian (2-5) at Young Kids in Motion (3-3)

Keystone Heights (2-6, 0-2) at Tocoi Creek (5-3, 0-2)*

Menendez (4-4, 2-1) at Matanzas (3-5, 1-2)*

North Florida Educational (3-4, 0-3) at Christ’s Church (1-7, 0-3)*

Orange Park (2-6, 1-1) at Middleburg (3-5, 1-1)*

Paxon (2-6) at Cocoa Beach (5-2)

Ponte Vedra (4-4, 0-1) at Nease (1-7, 0-1)*

Providence (4-4, 2-1) at Trinity Christian (8-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Ridgeview (1-8, 0-2) at Columbia (5-3, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Stanton (1-6) at Interlachen (8-0)

Suwannee (5-3, 1-0) at Wakulla (7-2, 1-0)*

Yulee (3-4, 0-2) at West Nassau (2-7, 0-3)*

Zarephath Academy (2-5) at Lakeland Christian (6-1)

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Hilliard, Riverside, Union County, University Christian

TBA, Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Eagle’s View, Harvest

Week 11 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Oct. 28

Brunswick (8-0, 4-0) at Evans (3-5, 1-3)*

Clinch County (8-1, 3-0) at Charlton County (5-2, 2-0)*

Pierce County (7-1, 3-1) at Vidalia (6-1, 2-1)*

Ware County (7-0, 3-0) at Statesboro (3-5, 2-1)*

Off: Camden County, Glynn Academy