High school volleyball ‘22: Bishop Kenny, Christ’s Church, Union County headed to state final four

The high school volleyball playoffs are now in the third round.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school volleyball season is heading to the state final four.

Wouldn’t you know, Bishop Kenny is heading there, too. The Crusaders, along with Christ’s Church and Union County, punched their tickets for the state semifinals with wins in the regional finals on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders are heading to the state semifinals for the 14th time under coach Suzanne Winkler after sweeping visiting South Walton on Tuesday night. The Crusaders (19-9) had no issues with the Seahawks, winning 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 to reach Friday’s final four round. Kenny has won 20 consecutive district championships under Winkler and reached 18 straight regional finals. They’ll visit powerhouse Santa Fe (28-2) in Friday’s state semifinal.

Christ’s Church outlasted host Gainesville Oak Hall in a 3-2 showdown in the Region 1-2A final, winning the decisive game 15-11. The Eagles (19-5), a state champion in 2017, travel to face Seacrest Country Day out of Naples in Friday’s state final four game.

In Region 3-1A, Union County had no trouble with top-seeded Aucilla Christian with a regional final sweep. The Tigers (20-7) will travel to face Baker in Friday’s state semifinals.

Super 6 second-ranked Trinity Christian saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Ocala Trinity Catholic. The Conquerors, seeded No. 2 in Region 1-3A, lost 25-18, 25-16, 25-23. Trinity finishes its season at 25-4.

Tuesday’s regional final results

Region 1-4A

Bishop Kenny 3, South Walton 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20).

Region 1-3A

Ocala Trinity Catholic 3, Trinity Christian 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-23).

Region 1-2A

Christ’s Church 3, Gainesville Oak Hall 2 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 15-11).

Region 3-1A

Union County 3, Aucilla Christian 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-22).

Wednesday’s regional final

Region 1-5A

(6) Ridgeview (18-11) at (5) Ocala Vanguard (15-11)

Friday’s schedule

State semifinals

Class 4A

(4) Bishop Kenny (19-9) at (1) Santa Fe (28-2)

Class 2A

(4) Christ’s Church (19-5) at (1) Seacrest Country Day (24-4)

Class 1A

(3) Union County (20-7) at (2) Baker (20-6)