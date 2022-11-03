Week 11 high school football picks: Quite a bit at stake in final week of the season

Beachside and Tocoi Creek, St. Johns County's newest high schools, faced off in the Football Friday Game of the Week on Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last week: 29-5 (.853). Season: 262-75 (.777).

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 3

Bishop Kenny (8-1) at University Christian (8-1): Tough, tough pick. Heart says UC. Head says Kenny. The coin I just flipped landed on tails, so Christians in a tight one. N4J pick: UC 23, Bishop Kenny 21.

Friday, Nov. 4

Baker County (6-3) at Sunlake (1-8): Wildcats roll into the state playoffs. N4J pick: Baker County 30, Sunlake 10.

Baldwin (8-1) at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.: Tough finale for both playoff-bound teams. N4J pick: White 20, Baldwin 14,

Beachside (6-3) at Providence (4-5): Barracudas nail down a seven-win inaugural season. N4J pick: Beachside 28, Providence 20.

Bradford (9-0) at Suwannee (7-2), 7:30 p.m.: This could very well be the game of the week between two surging teams. N4J pick: Bradford 22, Suwannee 14.

Clay (3-6) at Oakleaf (4-5): Neither program are going to the postseason but Knights finish season at .500. N4J pick: Oakleaf 28, Clay 13.

Creekside (7-2) at Ponte Vedra (5-4): This is going to feel like a playoff game. Sharks desperately need a win for their playoff chances. N4J pick: Creekside 33, Ponte Vedra 28.

Crescent City (4-5) at Titusville (6-3): Raiders let a prime opportunity to win their district slip away last week against a two-win team. N4J pick: Titusville 30, Crescent City 14.

Flagler Palm Coast (3-6) at DeLand (6-3): FPC had to forfeit four games this week due to an ineligible player. DeLand keeps that bad week going. N4J pick: DeLand 21, FPC 17.

Fletcher (7-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-9), 6:30 p.m.: Senators hand Stingrays the dreaded donut season. N4J pick: Fletcher 33, Atlantic Coast 7.

Fort White (5-4) at Santa Fe (1-7), 7:30 p.m.: Indians get that sixth W. N4J pick: Fort White 27, Santa Fe 14.

Gainesville Buchholz (7-1) at Bolles (5-4), 7:30 p.m.: Bobcats send Bulldogs into playoffs on two-game slide. N4J pick: Buchholz 28, Bolles 20.

Gainesville PK Yonge (2-7) at Keystone Heights (2-7), 7:30 p.m.: Tossup on this one. Indians in a close game. N4J pick: Keystone 21, PK Yonge 20.

Hilliard (7-2) at Christ’s Church (2-7): Red Flashes get to eight wins before playoffs. N4J pick: Hilliard 35, Christ’s Church 20.

Hollis Christian (2-5) at Pace (6-3), 8:30 p.m.: Patriots cruise in this one. N4J pick: Pace 42, Hollis Christian 7.

Impact Christian (1-7) at NFEI (3-5): Eagles go out strong. N4J pick: NFEI 28, Impact 14.

Jackson (8-1) at First Coast (5-3), 6:30 p.m.: Tigers win ninth straight to cap their best season since 2009. N4J pick: Jackson 26, First Coast 14.

Mandarin (5-3) at Bartram Trail (9-0): Good test in the finale for both teams. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 35, Mandarin 20.

Matanzas (4-5) at Winter Springs (0-9): Pirates picked up a win by forfeit this week and finish at .500. N4J pick: Matanzas 24, Winter Springs 20.

Menendez (5-4) at Yulee (5-4)

Middleburg (4-5) at Fernandina Beach (4-5): Broncos get to .500 after a tough start. N4J pick: Middleburg 33, Fernandina Beach 13.

Nease (1-8) at Tocoi Creek (6-3): Panthers finish a tough season with a win. N4J pick: Nease 27, Tocoi Creek 20.

Orange Park (2-7) at Fleming Island (4-4), 7:30 p.m.: Golden Eagles close season with a rivalry win. N4J pick: Fleming 38, OP 7.

Quincy Munroe (4-5) at Trinity Christian (9-0), 7:30 p.m.: Perfect regular season for the Conquerors.

Raines (6-2) at Westside (1-8), 6:30 p.m.: Vikings cruise as they solidify their playoff spot. N4J pick: Raines 33, Westside 8.

Ribault (3-6) at Riverside (3-6), 6:30 p.m.: Generals are still in the playoff conversation, but they need a win. N4J pick: Ribault 19, Riverside 14.

St. Augustine (6-3) at Palatka (7-2): Annual rivalry game is all Yellow Jackets. N4J pick: St. Augustine 33, Palatka 21.

Spruce Creek (5-4) at Sandalwood (4-5), 6:30 p.m.: Saints finish at .500. N4J pick: Sandalwood 27, Spruce Creek 20.

Walton (7-2) at Union County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.: Tough finale for the Tigers. N4J pick: Walton 30, Union County 21.

Wolfson (4-5) at Englewood (4-5), 6:30 p.m.: Excellent rivalry finale with .500 seasons on the line for both. N4J pick: Englewood 21, Wolfson 14.

Young Kids in Motion (5-4) at Mayo Lafayette (7-2), 7:30 p.m.: Hornets get in the way of a .500 season for Ravens. N4J pick: Lafayette 38, Young Kids in Motion 14.

Zarephath Academy (3-5) at Episcopal (7-2): Eagles cruise and lock up eight-win season. N4J pick: Episcopal 38, Zarephath 7.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Class 4A championship

Harvest (3-5) at Gateway Charter (2-5): Warriors notch a road win and a 4A crown. N4J pick: Harvest 21, Gateway Charter 20.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League championship

Paxon (3-6) at Interlachen (9-0): Golden Eagles end Rams’ perfect season. N4J pick: Paxon 28, Interlachen 14.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League championship

Stanton (1-7) at Cocoa Beach (5-3): Blue Devils can’t finish with a win. N4J pick: Cocoa Beach 27, Stanton 14.

Off, regular seasons complete: Bishop Snyder (5-4), Cedar Creek Christian (4-4), Columbia (6-3), Eagle’s View (3-6), Parker (3-7), Ridgeview (1-9), West Nassau (2-8).