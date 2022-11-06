High school swimming ‘22: Ponte Vedra boys, Nease girls shine in state meet

The first of two weekends of the state swimming and diving championships went very well for several area programs.

The Nease boys and Ponte Vedra girls won the team titles in the Class 3A state championships in Stuart on Friday, while the Bartram Trail boys had a strong effort on Saturday in the 4A meet.

Outside of the team state titles, 10 individuals or relay teams finished atop the podium in the meet. And there’s a chance for more, too, with the Class 1A and 2A meets next week.

The Sharks girls were dominant in their state championship effort on Friday. They won two of the three relay events (200 free and 200 medley) and added individual titles from Ann Wohlgemuth (100 back) and Penelope Zarczynski (100 free). Wohlgemuth also took state runner-up honors in the 100 fly.

Nease had a stellar showing on the girls side, too, taking third in the team standings (210) behind the Sharks (340.5) and Saint Petersburg (211). The Panthers got individual championships from Charlotte Driesse (200 IM) and their 400 free relay team. The 200 free relay team was runner-up behind Ponte Vedra. Natalie Padgett followed Driesse in the 200 IM as state runner-up.

For the Nease boys, the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay teams both brought home individual titles. Rich Nguyen was state runner-up in the 100 breast and Matthew Koziol had a pair of third-place finishes (100 free, 50 free) to help the Panthers rack up 290 points, comfortably in front of second place Tampa Jesuit.

Fleming Island’s girls team had a strong showing, with Maryn McDade winning the 50 free and taking fourth in the 100 free. Teammate Ava Brinkman was a state champ in diving.

In Class 4A, Bartram Trail’s Raymond Prosinski was state runner-up in the 200 free and also swam the anchor leg of both the state runner-up 200 free relay team and fourth-place 400 free relay team to help the Bears to a third-place finish in the team standings on Saturday night.

Boys

Class 4A

Local team standings: 3. Bartram Trail (147); 30. Creekside (9).

Individual (locals finishing in top 8 shown)

200 medley relay: 7. Bartram Trail, 1:36.11.

200 free: 2. Raymond Prosinski (Bartram), 1:37.86.

Diving: 6. Aiden Gaines (FPC), 393.60.

200 free relay: 2. Bartram Trail, 1;24.57.

100 back: 6. Raymond Prosinski (Bartram), 51.05.

100 breast: 8. Shaheen Abdelrahma (Bartram), 58.22.

400 free relay: 4. Bartram Trail, 3:09.64.

Class 3A

Local team standings: 1. Nease (290); T20. Fletcher (30); 22. St. Augustine (29.5); 23. Parker (23); 25. Ponte Vedra (18); 26. Orange Park (17); 43. Fleming Island (2).

Individual (locals finishing in top 8 shown)

200 medley relay: 1. Nease, 1:32.88

200 free: 6. Walker Lanoue (Nease), 1:42.28.

200 IM: 8. Brandon Gear (Nease), 1:54.28.

50 free: T3. Matthew Koziol (Nease), 20.96; T3. Jack Mainville (St. Augustine), 20.96.

Diving: 2. Maxwell Shaver (Fletcher), 439.80; 4. Aaron Storlie (Nease), 414.20; 6. Travis Hardy (Fletcher), 365.55.

100 fly: T6. Joseph Wyatt (Nease), 50.57.

100 free: 3. Matthew Koziol (Nease), 46.26; 5. Jack Mainville (St. Augustine), 46.61; 7. Walker Lanoue (Nease), 47.12.

500 free: 4. Brandon Gear (Nease), 4:34.10.

200 free relay: 4. Nease, 1:26.24.

100 back: 4. Dylan Ramos (Nease), 51.54.

100 breast: 2. Rich Nguyen (Nease), 55.83; 5. Jackson Wilcox (Nease), 58.23.

400 free relay: 1. Nease, 3:08.64

Girls

Class 4A

Local team standings: 11. Creekside (75); T26. Flagler Palm Coast (16); T31. Sandalwood (13); T31. Atlantic Coast (31); 44. Bartram Trail (1).

Individual (locals finishing in top 8 shown)

200 medley relay: 4. Creekside, 1:48.85.

50 free: 6. Jayla Covington (Atlantic Coast), 23.6; 8. Kylie White (Creekside), 23.7.

Diving: 6. Tayler Graham (Sandalwood), 394.10.

100 back: 8. Danica O’Dwyer (Creekside), 58.71.

Class 3A

Local team standings: 1. Ponte Vedra (340.5); 3. Nease (210); 9. Fletcher (94); 13. Fleming Island (63); 20. Oakleaf (19).

Individual (locals finishing in top 8 shown)

200 medley relay: 1. Ponte Vedra, 1:44.82; 8. Fletcher, 1:52.74.

200 free: 3. Olivia Moore (Nease), 1:52.50; 7. Lily Doyle (Ponte Vedra), 1:55.41.

200 IM: 1. Charlotte Driesse (Nease), 2:04.40; 2. Natalie Padgett (Nease), 2:05.29; 6. Olivia Copland (Ponte Vedra), 2:07.11; 7. Annabelle MacAdams (Ponte Vedra), 2:09.01.

50 free: 1. Maryn McDade (Fleming), 23.07; 2. Penelope Zarczynski (Ponte Vedra), 23.36; 8. Ryland Zuniga (Fletcher), 24.19.

Diving: 1. Ava Brinkman (Fleming), 448.85.

100 fly: 2. Ann Wohlgemuth (Ponte Vedra), 54.84; 5. Natalie Padgett (Nease), 57.04; 6. Mary Agnes Smith (Ponte Vedra), 57.16.

100 free: 1. Penelope Zarczynski (Ponte Vedra), 51.19; 3. Charlotte Driesse (Nease), 51.52; 4. Maryn McDade (Fleming), 51.74; 5. Sophie Fox (Ponte Vedra), 51.94.

500 free: 7. Olivia Moore (Nease), 5:08.28; 8. Lily Doyle (Ponte Vedra), 5:08.36.

200 free relay: 1. Ponte Vedra, 1:35.41; 2. Nease, 1:36.42; 6. Fletcher, 1:39.61.

100 back: 1. Ann Wohlgemuth (Ponte Vedra), 54.40; 6. Kate Pelot (Ponte Vedra), 58.64.

100 breast: 3. Annabelle MacAdams (Ponte Vedra), 1:04.84; T6. Olivia Copland (Ponte Vedra), 1:06.80; 8. Ryland Zuniga (Fletcher), 1:08.67.

400 free relay: 1. Nease, 3:28.66; 2. Ponte Vedra, 3:29.05