High school football playoffs ‘22: Glance at 2nd round Metro matchups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the second round of the high school football state playoffs. A glance at the matchups in the Metro division.

For breakdowns of the Suburban and Rural games, find that here. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Regional semifinals

Region 1-2M

(8) Riverside (5-6) at (5) Raines (8-2), 6:30 p.m.

Road here: Riverside d. (1) Jackson, 20-13; Raines d; (4) White, 34-22.

Winner gets: (7) Bishop Moore (8-3) or (3) Bolles (7-4) in the regional finals on Nov. 25. Riverside would travel to face either. Raines would host Bishop Moore but travel to Bolles.

(7) Bishop Moore (8-3) at (3) Bolles (7-4), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: Bishop Moore d. (2) Bishop Kenny, 28-7; Bolles d. (6) Episcopal, 38-6.

Winner gets: (8) Riverside (5-6) or (5) Raines (8-2) in the regional finals on Nov. 25. Bolles would host either team.

Region glance: Some prestige in this region for local programs. Raines beat Riverside with a strong second half during the regular season (34-14). QB Roman Doles mixes in the run very well (642 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and has thrown it with success (1,025 passing yards, 8 TDs). But the ground game is where Raines wears teams out with. RB Sincere Cohen (308 rushing yards, 5 TDs) is the heavy lifter out of the backfield for the Vikings. LB Jamari Whitehead (64 tackles, 14 TFL, 9.5 sacks) is Raines’ best all-around defender. DB Kenton Kirkland (35 tackles, 2 INT) leads the Vikings in picks. Riverside is a different team from when they met in Week 7. That was the Generals’ fourth of six consecutive losses. But they turned the corner in close defeats to Trinity Christian (30-14) and Jackson (6-2), ending the regular season with two wins to sneak into the playoffs and then beating No. 1 seed Jackson (20-13) last week. QB Devin Herring is getting more comfortable as a passer (768 passing yards, 7 TDs) and knows when to keep it and go (657 rushing yards, 7 TDs). WR Tae’shaun Gelsey (477 receiving yards, 5 TDs) has developed into the No. 1 receiver. LB Lovell Vereen (72 tackles), DL De’Avary Weeks (63 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 sacks) and DE Zaire Moody (63 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks) are tough. And DE Jamal Harvey-Jackson leads the team with 11 sacks. ... For Bolles, it’s been a tale of two seasons. When the Bulldogs are healthy and focused, they can play with anyone. They don’t have the depth they once did but the Bulldogs have flashed just how good they can be (Week 11 blowout of Gainesville Buchholz is a recent example). RB Ty Neal (855 rushing yards, 10 TDs) is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season. QB DJ Moore is back and in charge of the offense. WR Naeem Burroughs has had a strong freshman season catching the ball. Defensively, there’s big play potential, too. DBs Kavon Miller, Jalen Ross and Kemani Wilson have combined for 10 Bolles interceptions.

Region 1-1M

(4) Orlando Christian Prep (6-4) at (1) Trinity Christian (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: Both teams were off last week.

Winner gets: (3) First Academy (8-2) or (2) University Christian (9-1) in the regional finals on Nov. 25. Trinity would host either team.

(3) First Academy (8-2) at (2) University Christian (9-1)

Road here: Both teams were off last week.

Winner gets: (4) Orlando Christian Prep (6-4) or (1) Trinity Christian (10-0) in the regional finals on Nov. 25. UC would host OCP but travel to face Trinity.

Region glance: The area’s most top-heavy region with area state with a combined 18 state championships between Trinity and UC. Trinity got a major test last year from OCP in the state semifinals, falling a 12-point halftime hole before RB Treyaun Webb and a late defensive stand helped the Conquerors pull away for a 29-21 win. The Conquerors are a stronger more balanced team this year than they were last. QB Colin Hurley (1,113 passing yards, 15 TDs) is back from a midseason left wrist injury and looked sharp in limited work of the season finale. Webb has rushed for 893 yards and 16 TDs in a two-headed ground attack. Darnell Rogers (892 rushing yards, 12 TDs) is a co-No. 1 back with Webb. WR Miles Burris (499 receiving yards, 8 TDs) is Hurley’s favorite target. LB Cameron Anderson is one of the best defensive players in town (118 tackles, 18 TFL, 6.5 sacks). ATH Kyle Boylston is finding ways to shine on both sides of the ball but he’s a force in the secondary (team-best 4 INTs). OCP is no slouch. Of its losses, one came to IMG Academy’s White team, and the other three were to teams still alive in the state playoffs. ... UC has been very good this season, its lone loss coming to Trinity (20-13). ATH Orel Gray is in the conversation as the area’s top player, rushing for 1,616 yards and 25 TDs. Gray also has a team-best three interceptions. QB Dwayne Stuckey (1,114 passing yards, 12 TDs) and WR Jenoa Alford (677 receiving yards, 9 TDs) have proven a strong duo in the vertical game, a different wrinkle from what we typically see with UC offenses. Desirrio Riles (57 tackles, 18 TFL, 9 sacks) has thrived moving to the defensive line from QB. LB Luke Thomas (79 tackles, 18 TFL, 2 INT) leads the Christians in tackles. First Academy lost to OCP handily (31-7) but got a higher seed due to MaxPreps rankings points.

Week 2 playoff schedule, Florida

Regional semifinals; all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Friday, Nov. 18

Region 1-4S

(4) Creekside (9-2) at (1) Bartram Trail (11-0)

(7) Crestview (7-4) at (3) Buchholz (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-3S

(5) Choctaw (6-5) at at (1) Pine Forest (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Columbia (8-3) at (2) Escambia (8-3), 8 p.m.

Region 1-2S

(4) Pensacola Catholic (10-1) at (1) Florida High (11-0)

(3) West Florida (8-2) at (2) Suwannee (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Region 2-2S

(5) Eastside (8-2) at (1) Bradford (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Baker County (8-3) at (2) Baldwin (9-2), 6:30 p.m.

Region 1-2M

(8) Riverside (5-6) at (5) Raines (8-2), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Bishop Moore (8-3) at (3) Bolles (7-4), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-1M

(4) Orlando Christian Prep (6-4) at (1) Trinity Christian (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

(3) First Academy (8-2) at (2) University Christian (9-1)

Region 3-1R

(4) Madison County (4-6) at (1) Union County (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Lafayette (9-2) at (2) Hilliard (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

Georgia High School Association playoffs

Second round

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 7A

(2) Camden County (8-3) at (1) Grayson (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

(2) Chamblee (8-2) at (1) Ware County (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

(4) Berrien (7-4) at (2) Pierce County (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Division 2

(3) Dooly County (6-5) at (1) Charlton County (8-2), 7:30 p.m.