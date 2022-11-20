High school swimming: Bolles dynasty rolls on; Bishop Kenny boys win 2A state crown

The high school state swimming and diving championships are Friday and Saturday in Stuart. (Photo by Jim Sugar/Corbis via Getty Images)

The dynasty continues for Bolles. The Bishop Kenny boys stacked championships, too.

It was a sterling two days for area teams and swimmers at the state swimming and diving championships in Stuart.

Led by seven individual or relay titles, the Bolles boys racked up 546 points, leaving runner-up South Florida Heat (182) way in the rearview to claim its 35th consecutive state title in the Class 1A meet in Stuart.

The Bolles girls had a closer margin of victory, 374 to the King’s Academy’s 237, but nowhere near in jeopardy of being unseated in winning their 32nd straight state crown.

On Saturday, the Kenny boys won their second straight Class 2A crown by racking up 295.5 points, well in front of runner-up Rockledge (188).

Carter Lancaster clocked a 1 minute, 45.02 seconds time in the 200 individual medley to set a state record in the event. His brother, Kayden, notched a title in the 500 free and a runner-up performance in the 200 free. Andrew Kravchenko also had a 1-2 day, winning the 50 free and taking runner-up in the 100 free. Landon Kyer (100 back) and Williams Heck (100 breast) also won those events for the Bulldogs. Bolles also won the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

The Bolles girls were sharp, using their depth to dot the podium in Stuart. The 200 free relay team won state in 1:32.82.

Julia Murphy (100 fly) and Lila Higgo (100 back) took runner-up finishes in their events. The 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams took silver.

In 2A, Kenny was superb. It swept the three relay events, got an individual championship from Barrie Snyder (50 free) and sprinkled in podiums throughout the event. Kenny’s Carter Wright was runner-up in the 100 back and Zachary Jones was runner-up in the 200 IM to Stanton’s Mehdi Elaoufir, a double state champ.

In addition to the 200 IM, he won the 100 free as well. Beachside’s Peter Manelis gave the first-year Barracudas a strong state meet, taking runner-up in the 100 fly and 100 breast. Also for the boys, Paxon’s Cameron Watson (200 free) and West Nassau’s Brody Singley (500 free) were state runners-up.

For the 2A girls, Stanton diver Rylie Darkatsh won her third straight individual state title. And the Bishop Kenny girls finished state runner-up in the 200 free relay.

Class 1A state swimming results

Locals who placed in top 8 are shown

Girls

Team: 1. Bolles, 374; 9. Episcopal, 94; 21. Wolfson, 18; 24. Providence, 15.

200 medley relay: 2. Bolles, 1:42.49; 8. Episcopal, 1:50.45.

200 free: 5. Simany Lee (Bolles), 1:51.44.

200 IM: 4. Lila Higgo (Bolles), 2:02.14; 7. Savannah Branon (Episcopal), 2:04.98.

50 free: 3. Katherine Meyers-Labenz (Bolles), 23.27; 4. Julia Murphy (Bolles), 23.46.

Diving: 3. Alexiya Downer (Bolles), 383.20; 4. Halle Aschenbrenner (Providence), 369.95; 5. Laurel Coppedge (Episcopal), 367.10.

100 fly: 2. Julia Murphy (Bolles), 54.93; 3. Aubrey Finn (Episcopal), 54.94; 5. Ella Chan (Bolles), 55.39.

100 free: 4. Simany Lee (Bolles), 50.64; 6. Blaine Huddleston (Bolles), 51.8.

500 free: 5. Neala Klein (Bolles), 4:58.81.

200 free relay: 1. Bolles, 1:32.82.

100 back: 2. Lila Higgo (Bolles), 54.39; 6. Katherine Meyers-Labenz (Bolles), 55.4; 7. Elisabeth Erlendsdottir (Bolles), 56.88.

100 breast: 6. Savannah Branon (Episcopal), 1:04.79.

400 free relay: 2. Bolles, 3:26.03.

Boys

Locals who placed in top 8 are shown

Team: 1. Bolles, 546; 8. Episcopal, 77; 19. Wolfson, 34; 22. Bishop Snyder, 29.

200 medley relay: 1. Bolles, 1:28.05.

200 free: 2. Kayden Lancaster (Bolles), 1:36.43; 4. Landon Kyser (Bolles), 1:39.32; 6. Xavier Sohovich (Bolles), 1:40.94; 7. Bingxiang Qin (Bolles), 1:41.35; 8. Ralph Weakland (Bolles), 1:41.68.

200 IM: 1. Carter Lancaster (Bolles), 1:45.02; 2. Aidan Paro (Bolles), 1:45.54; 3. William Heck (Bolles), 1:47.18; 4. Wyatt Porch (Bolles), 1:47.77; 6. TJ Snyder (Snyder), 1:53.93.

50 free: 1. Andrew Kravchenko (Bolles), 20.41; 2. Seth Tolentino (Bolles), 20.48.

100 fly: 3. Aidan Paro (Bolles), 37.52; 5. Jackson Bowen (Bolles), 49.49; 6. Andrew Heck (Bolles), 50.03.

100 free: 2. Andrew Kravchenko (Bolles), 33.68; 3. Seth Tolentino (Bolles), 44.86; 5. Anthony Whittall (Bolles), 45.04; 6. Michael McGrath (Bolles), 46.44; 8. Ralph Weakland (Episcopal), 46.98).

500 free: 1. Kayden Lancaster (Bolles), 4:25.74; 2. Victor Derani (Bolles), 4:30.21; 3. TJ Frost (Snyder), 4:30.5; 5. Dillon Brigman (Bolles), 4:36.24; 6. Bingxiang Qin (Bolles), 4:37.67.

200 free relay: 6. Wolfson, 1:30.93.

100 back: 1. Landon Kyser (Bolles), 49.02; 5. James Bowen (Bolles), 50.90; 8. Xavier Sohovich (Bolles), 51.59.

100 breast: 1. William Heck (Bolles), 53.6; 2. Wyatt Porch (Bolles), 54.01; 4. Andrew Heck (Bolles), 56.71.

400 free relay: 1. Bolles, 2:58.04; 6. Episcopal, 3:17.86.

Class 2A state swimming results

Locals who placed in top 8 are shown

Girls

Team: 3. Bishop Kenny, 153; 10. Stanton, 87; 13. Beachside, 56; 19. Fernandina Beach, 37; 24. Paxon, 30; 27. Tocoi Creek, 26; 35. Clay, 5.

200 medley relay: 3. Bishop Kenny, 1:49.45.

200 free: 6. Brinkley Watson (Paxon), 1:57.50; 7. Maria Candelora (Kenny), 1:58.55.

200 IM: 6. Haylee Hite (Beachside), 2:12.21.

Diving: 1. Rylie Darkatsh (Stanton), 430.85; 2. Olivia Riegler (Beachside), 379.45; 8. Brianna McMillian (323.15).

100 fly: 4. Rachel Howard (Kenny), 56.04.

100 free: 6. Brinkley Watson (Paxon), 53.23.

100 back: 5. Haylee Hite (Beachside), 1:00.04.

200 free relay: 2. Bishop Kenny, 1:38.61.

100 breast: 4. Neriah Giedrys (Fernandina Beach), 1:05.73; 8. Maria Candelora (Kenny), 1:08.13.

400 free relay: 6. Bishop Kenny, 3:42.09; 7. Stanton, 3:43.06.

Boys

Locals who placed in top 8 are shown

Team: 1. Bishop Kenny, 295.5; 4. Stanton, 119; 9. Tocoi Creek, 82.5; 11. Fernandina Beach, 80.5; T-20. West Nassau, 33; 23. Paxon, 32; 30. Menendez, 22; 41. Baker County, 5.

200 medley relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 1:32.94; 5. Stanton, 1:39.02; 7. Tocoi Creek, 1:39.84.

200 free: 2. Cameron Watson (Paxon), 1:41.31; 3. Brody Singley (West Nassau), 1:42.31; 5. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny), 1:42.87; 8. Graham Evans (Kenny), 1:44.92.

200 IM: 1. Mehdi Elaoufir (Stanton), 1:49.98; 2. Zachary Jones (Kenny), 1:52.27; 3. Evan Larson (Kenny), 1:53.83; 6. Ryan McAnallen (Menendez), 1:56.44.

50 free: 1. Barrie Snyder (Kenny), 20.83; 8. Matthew Leitheiser (Kenny), 22.31.

100 fly: 2. Peter Manelis (Beachside), 50.4; 4. Zachary Jones (Kenny), 51.0; 7. Nathan Janzow (Fernandina Beach), 51.94.

100 free: 1. Mehdi Elaoufir (Stanton), 45.15; 4. Cameron Watson (Paxon), 47.04; 8. Barrie Snyder (Kenny), 47.93.

500 free: 2. Brody Singley (West Nassau), 4:31.43; 5. Owen Kerkezi (Kenny), 4:40.06.

200 free relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 1:26.58; 5. Fernandina Beach, 1:29.61.

100 back: 2. Carter Wright (Kenny), 51.6; 4. Evan Larson (Kenny), 51.82; 8. Dylan Matthews (Tocoi Creek), 53.69.

100 breast: 2. Peter Manelis (Beachside), 58.57; 7. Nathan Janzow (Fernandina Beach), 59.87.

400 free relay: 1. Bishop Kenny, 3:10.01; 7. Stanton, 3:18.78.