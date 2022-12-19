Photo gallery: Jaguars roar back to shock Cowboys, stay in playoff hunt

The Jaguars hosted the Cowboys on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field and erased a 17-point deficit to win in OT, 40-34. The win keeps Jacksonville in contention to win the AFC South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars hosted the Cowboys on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field and erased a 17-point deficit to win in OT, 40-34. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in pictures.

Scroll through the gallery above to check out the photos from arguably the biggest home regular season win since knocking off the Patriots in 2018. The Jaguars moved to 6-8 on the season and now control their playoff destiny. If they win their remaining three games, the Jaguars will win the AFC South.

