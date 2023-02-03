News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Oakleaf barrels into rankings after district title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 2 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday.

News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings

Rank, school, record, classification

1. (1) Mandarin (18-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast (twice), Bartram Trail, Chiles, Englewood (twice), Fleming Island, Nease, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: The Mustangs have delivered time and again all season and Thursday night’s classic. Antonio Mancinotti punched in the lone goal to give Mandarin a 1-0 win over Bartram Trail in the District 1-7A final. The Bears had been arguably Mandarin’s most difficult opponent of the season. The two knotted 1-all in the regular season. And the Mustangs, ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps, got the winner from the area’s top player in Mancinotti to stay unbeaten. This team has final four potential.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (12-3-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside (twice), Menendez, Nease, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: The Bears pushed No. 1 Mandarin again in the District 1-7A final on Thursday night before a 1-0 loss. They’ve played the Mustangs exceptionally tough twice this season. And a third meeting between the two is likely for the postseason. Bartram is ranked No. 8 in the country by MaxPreps.

3. (NR) Oakleaf (10-3-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Clay, Fleming Island, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: The Knights jump in to the Super 6 after riding and eight-game unbeaten streak to the District 3-6A title. Oakleaf knocked off Super 6 teams Ponte Vedra (2-1) and Fleming Island (2-1) to claim the district crown. That was a major change from 5-2 losses to those programs in the regular season.

4. (3) Creekside (15-3-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Fleming Island, Menendez, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: The Knights finally dropped a game, falling 1-0 to Bartram Trail in the District 1-7A semifinals. That ended an unbeaten run that stretched back to a 2-0 loss to the Bears on Dec. 5. Creekside is still playoff bound as one of the area’s best teams.

5. (4) Ponte Vedra (11-3-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Englewood, Menendez, Nease, Oakleaf.

Glance: The Sharks beat Nease 3-1 in the in the District 3-6A semifinals and then lost 2-1 to Oakleaf in the final, a bit of an upset considering Ponte Vedra had routed the Knights 5-2 in the regular season.

6. (5) Fleming Island (12-3-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Buchholz, Columbia, Oakleaf, Seabreeze.

Glance: The Golden Eagles dropped a number on First Coat in their lone match since our last Super 6 (12-0). They’re in action next against Oakleaf in the District 3-6A semifinals. Then, it’s either Ponte Vedra or Nease in the title game should Fleming Island beat the Knights.

Dropped out

Bishop Kenny (12-3-3, Class 4A).

Others

Atlantic Coast (8-7-4, Class 7A); Beachside (7-4-6, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (12-3-3, Class 4A); Bolles (8-8-2, Class 3A); Christ’s Church (10-7, Class 2A); Columbia (8-8-2, Class 5A); Crescent City (14-3-4, Class 3A); Duval Charter (8-6-5, independent); Englewood (11-7-1 Class 5A); Matanzas (8-5-2, Class 5A); Menendez (9-7-3, Class 5A); Nease (9-4-4, Class 6A); Providence (9-2-3, Class 3A); Ridgeview (8-4-4, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (6-5-4, Class 2A); St. Joseph (7-3-5, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (6-6-3, Class 4A); Wolfson (9-7-3, Class 3A); Yulee (15-2-1, Class 3A).