Jacksonville Sharks ready to get new era underway on Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new era — along with plenty of familiar faces — begins on Saturday night for the Jacksonville Sharks.

Jacksonville coach Jason Gibson will get his first glimpse of his team when the Sharks visit West Texas at 8:30 p.m. Gibson’s hire was the team’s biggest move of the offseason. They lured him away from the Columbus Lions and gave Gibson both head coach and general manager duties.

Gibson’s success in Columbus included three championships between the Southern Indoor Football League and Professional Indoor Football League and two other title game appearances. The Sharks beat Gibson’s Lions 27-21 in the inaugural National Arena League championship in 2017.

The Sharks are looking to bounce back from a 7-8 finish last year. They made the playoffs but lost to two-time defending NAL champ Albany. That led to the Sharks parting ways with Siaha Burley after just a season and turning to Gibson. They were 2-6 in 2021 and the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

From a local standpoint, the Sharks have a solid number of players who area fans will remember.

Running back Anthony Johnson (Camden County), Kicker Daniel Justino (Middleburg), receiver/defensive back Harrison Poole (Camden County), defensive back Marvin Ross (Trinity Christian), receiver Kamrin Solomon (Mandarin) and receiver/defensive back Jenson Stoshak (University Christian) are on the Sharks’ roster.

Sharks 2023 schedule

Date, Opponent, Time; home games at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 8, at West Texas, 8:30 p.m.

April 15, vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m.

April 23, at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

April 30, vs. Orlando, 4 p.m.

May 20, vs. Albany, 7 p.m.

May 28, at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

June 3, at West Texas, 8:30 p.m.

June 10, vs. Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

June 16, at Albany, 7 p.m.

June 26, vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

July 8, at Orlando, 7 p.m.

July 15, vs. Albany, 7 p.m.

July 22, vs. West Texas, 7 p.m.

July 29, at Carolina, 7 p.m.