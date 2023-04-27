Spring signing period 2023: Area athletes make college decisions official

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The spring signing period for high school athletes is in full swing across the area. That means seniors can sign letters of intent with colleges and choose their post-high school destination.

News4JAX is publishing the names and schools of those athletes who have been submitted by their schools.

This is the final signing period of the 2022-23 school year. Know an athlete who signed and don’t see them listed? There’s a good chance they signed in the early period last November or in the winter period last February.

You can check that fall signing list here and check out the winter signing list here.

To see area football signings from February, check those out here. To see football players who signed in the early period last December, check those out here.

This list will be updated throughout the spring period.

Bishop Kenny

Mary Biagini, girls cross country, Appalachian State University; Erin Buckley, girls track, Catholic University; Ethan Eddins, football, Southern Illinois; Emilia Estrada, volleyball, Le Moyne College Jayden Harris, football, Shorter University; Zach Jones, boys swimming, Davidson College; Cody Morgan, bass fishing Southeastern University; Barrie Snyder, boys swimming, US Merchant Marine Academy.

Bolles

Lachlan Andrew, boys swimming and diving, United States Naval Academy; Madison Balaskiewicz, girls golf, Daytona State College; Sophie Benkusky, girls swimming and diving, East Carolina University; Matthew Berry, football, DePauw University; Drew Bowen, boys swimming and diving, LaSalle University; Katie Ford, girls swimming and diving, University of Wyoming; Drew Heck, boys swimming and diving, University of Pittsburgh; Ella Neskora, girls track and field, University of Pennsylvania; Porawat Rommaneekochchakorn, boys swimming and diving, Denison University; Vivian Stovall, girls track and field, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Camden County

Alindra Dudley, girls basketball, Labette Community College; Reiley English, cross country/track and field, University of Mobile; Mya Loynes, girls basketball, University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie; Kevin Neuman, football, Lyon College; Drea Robinson, girls tennis, Piedmont University.

Fernandina Beach

Jamieson Keith, baseball, US Merchant Marine Academy; Andre Lucas, football, Southern Virginia University; Brooks Rohe, football, US Merchant Marine Academy.

Fleming Island

Lili Hough, volleyball, Trinity College of Florida; Musthafa Marshall, Kentucky Christian University; Kennedy Johnsen, girls soccer, Florida Southern; Kaitlyn Scherer, girls soccer, Florida Gulf Coast University; Tabari Tucker, football, Methodist University; Jace Van Lierop, boys lacrosse, Lynn University.

Providence

Brooks Hicken, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville; Nove Masci, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville.

St. Joseph

Mark Alvelo, baseball, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville; Nate Llaga, boys basketball, Merrimack; Larry Mitchell, boys basketball, Erskine; David Rodriguez, boys basketball, Citadel; Matthew Webb, boys golf, Roosevelt University in Chicago; Aidan Weber, boys lacrosse, Weber University; Ana Whitehouse, girls soccer, Flagler College; Sam Wolf, boys basketball, Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Sandalwood

Alan Basic, boys lacrosse, Webber International University; Savion Blount, football, St. Thomas University; Holden Bradshaw, baseball, Gulf State College; Ann Fitzpatrick, girls lacrosse, Webber University; Tayler Graham, girls swimming, University of the Incarnate Word; Koron Hayward, football, Western Kentucky University; Kelvin Kocibelli, boys soccer, Barton College; Evan McKinnon, football, Butler University; Duffy Mista, boys wrestling, Coker University; Blake Pacheco, baseball, Florida A&M; Jarianis Perez, volleyball, Albany State University; Ryann Prince, volleyball, Lake Sumter State College; Gary Reed, cheerleading, MidAmerica Nazarene University; Tanner Reed, baseball, Thomas University; Chasee Townsend, softball, Columbia College; Kania Garcia-Vega, softball, Polk State College; Cooper Whited, baseball, Gulf State College; Caden Wilson, baseball, Florida State College at Jacksonville; Zella Wilson, softball, East Georgia State College.