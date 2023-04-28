Local MLB update: Bolles grad Austin Slater off to hot start after return from injury

Austin Slater of the San Francisco Giants bats against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on April 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .234 with 8 RBI, 7 runs scored.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 2-0 with 1.98 ERA, 18 Ks in 13.2 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Continued his torrid start (2-0, 0.61 ERA, 13 Ks in 14.2 IP).

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 2-2 with 4.81 ERA, 18 Ks in 24.1 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 1-0 with 10 Ks in 17 IP. Has 1.06 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Fast start. Hitting .301 with 4 HR, 9 RBI and 16 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 0-1 with 2.08 ERA, 15 Ks in 13 IP. Lawrence had a good segment with 1010XL’s Andrew Gibson this week that’s worth a listen.

#Rockies RHP Justin Lawrence from First Coast HS in Jacksonville is a big league pitcher.



“It’s a surreal feeling. I catch myself a handful of times a week like — I’m really doing this for a living.”



Great to have him on River City Hardball this week: https://t.co/zd4hnvzxHY pic.twitter.com/ygBfr36MrP — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) April 26, 2023

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .257 with 3 HR, 17 runs scored, 17 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .571 with an RBI after coming off injured list. Sizzling (4 for 7) since his return.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .263 with 6 RBI, 7 stolen bases, 10 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, On injury rehab assignment.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Sent back down to Triple-A. Finally notched his first big league hit, but hitting .072 with an RBI in San Francisco.