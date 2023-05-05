High school baseball ‘23: Check out first-round playoff matchups

The second round of the high school baseball state playoffs are Friday and Saturday night. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly two dozen area high school baseball teams are playoff bound.

Postseason brackets came out on Friday afternoon, with three area teams earning top seeds for their playoff journey.

Clay (Region 1-5A), Providence (1-3A) and St. Johns Country Day (1-2A), all News4JAX Super 6 regulars this season, earned No. 1 seeds. The first round also features five all-local matchups.

Wolfson-Fernandina Beach, Bolles-Trinity Christian, Ponte Vedra-Ridgeview, Christ’s Church-St. Johns Country Day and St. Joseph-University Christian headline the all-local matchups in the first round. Those games are on May 9 and 10.

Regional quarterfinals

May 9, all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-5A

(8) Escambia (14-12) at (1) Clay (21-6)

(5) Ponte Vedra (15-12) at (4) Ridgeview (19-6)

(7) Pine Forest (15-7) at (2) Columbia (21-5)

Region 1-4A

(8) Tocoi Creek (15-11) at (1) South Walton (23-3)

(4) Santa Fe (18-9) at (5) Bishop Kenny (15-10)

(7) Wakulla (16-11) at (2) Baker County (20-6)

Region 1-3A

(8) Marianna (21-6) at (1) Providence (22-4)

(5) Wolfson (20-5) at (4) Fernandina Beach (20-4)

(7) Bolles (14-12) at (2) Trinity Christian (22-4)

Region 1-2A

(8) Christ’s Church (5-16) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (22-4)

(4) St. Joseph (15-10) at (5) University Christian (14-10)

(6) Eagle’s View (14-9) at (3) Oak Hall (17-5), 4:15 p.m.

Regional quarterfinals

May 10, all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(8) Flagler Palm Coast (16-12) at (1) Lake Mary (22-1)

(5) Creekside (18-8) at (4) Winter Park (20-6)

(6) Spruce Creek (17-10) at (3) Sandalwood (18-5)

Region 1-6A

(6) Fleming Island (16-8) at (3) Lynn Haven Mosley (18-9)

Regional semifinals

Region 3-1A

(3) Madison County (15-8) at (2) Union County (17-8)