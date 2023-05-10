High school baseball ‘23: Bolles, Wolfson pull big road wins in first round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bolles and Wolfson made the biggest statements of the first night of the high school baseball playoffs on Tuesday night.

Among the biggest first-round upsets were the Bulldogs going on the road and beating second-seeded Trinity Christian 3-1 in Region 1-3A. Chayce Kieck whiffed 10 in the game for the Bulldogs to oust the Conquerors, who spent several weeks at No. 1 in the News4JAX Super 6 this season.

Wolfson’s renaissance season continued with a 6-2 win in eight innings and Super 6 Fernandina Beach. The Wolfpack (21-5) hadn’t won a playoff game since 2005. They’ll next visit top-seeded Providence in the Region 1-3A semifinals on Friday. Wolfson hadn’t enjoyed a win total of 20 games or more since that 2005 season when it reached the state semifinals.

Bishop Kenny got a gem from Ben Monger (6.2 innings of no-hit ball), then the final out from Michael Leonard to complete the no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Santa Fe in Region 1-4A. The second night of the first round continues on Wednesday.

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results, all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-5A

(1) Clay 11, (8) Escambia 5

(4) Ridgeview 12, (5) Ponte Vedra 6

(2) Columbia 14, (7) Pine Forest 0

Region 1-4A

(1) South Walton 14, (8) Tocoi Creek 0

(5) Bishop Kenny 1, (4) Santa Fe 0

(2) Baker County 5, (7) Wakulla 0

Region 1-3A

(1) Providence 10, (8) Marianna 0

(5) Wolfson 6, Fernandina Beach 2

(7) Bolles 3, (2) Trinity Christian 1

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 8, (8) Christ’s Church 0

(5) University Christian 4, (4) St. Joseph 0

(3) Oak Hall 6, (6) Eagle’s View 5

Regional quarterfinals

Wednesday’s games, all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(8) Flagler Palm Coast (16-12) at (1) Lake Mary (22-1)

(5) Creekside (18-8) at (4) Winter Park (20-6)

(6) Spruce Creek (17-10) at (3) Sandalwood (18-5)

Region 1-6A

(6) Fleming Island (16-8) at (3) Lynn Haven Mosley (18-9)

Regional semifinals

Region 3-1A

(3) Madison County (15-8) at (2) Union County (17-8)

Regional semifinals

Friday, all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-5A

(4) Ridgeview (20-6) at (1) Clay (22-6)

(3) Lincoln (17-9) at (2) Columbia (22-5)

Region 1-4A

(5) Bishop Kenny (16-10) at (1) South Walton (24-3)

(3) Arnold (17-9) at (2) Baker County (21-6)

Region 1-3A

(5) Wolfson (21-5) at (1) Providence (23-4)

(7) Bolles (15-12) at (6) Trinity Catholic (20-8)

Region 1-2A

(5) University Christian (15-10) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (23-4)