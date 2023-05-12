Local MLB update: Clay grad Dane Dunning stays unbeaten for Rangers

(Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .256 with 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and 3 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 2-0 with 2.04 ERA, 22 Ks in 17.2 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 2-0 with 3.79 ERA, 19 Ks in 19 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 2-3 with 4.79 ERA, 35 Ks in 41.1 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 3-0 with 19 Ks in 31.1 IP. Has 1.72 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Fast start continues. Hitting .304 with 4 HR, 13 RBI and 19 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 1.40 ERA, 22 Ks in 19.1 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .262 with 4 HR, 26 runs scored, 24 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .368 with 2 RBI, 3 runs scored.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .229 with 8 RBI, 8 stolen bases, 14 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 0-0 with 5 Ks, 7.20 ERA in 5 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .182 with 3 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored, HR.