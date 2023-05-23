Edward Waters University adding women’s tennis as athletics program continues to expand

Edward Waters University is continuing to add to its athletic program, announcing the addition of women’s tennis on Tuesday. The sport will begin in 2024.

Women’s tennis will compete in its inaugural season in the spring of 2024. It becomes the 17th sport at the school and the ninth women’s sport there. It continues a trend of building the athletic program at EWU. Women’s tennis is the sixth new sport added to the school since 2020. The Tigers have added women’s soccer and golf, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and men’s volleyball over the last three years.

“We are excited to announce the addition of women’s tennis to our plethora of athletic offerings at Edward Waters University,” said Ivana Rich, associate vice president and athletics director.

“Adding women’s tennis will increase opportunities for young women to continue their athletic careers while competing at the NCAA Division II level. The addition of this program will also strengthen our relationships in the community as we foster partnerships with local and national organizations to advance the game of tennis. The expansion of our offerings in athletics aligns with the vibrant new academic programs being offered at EWU.”