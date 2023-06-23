Local MLB update: San Francisco’s Austin Slater remains on a tear as average climbs over .400

(Nick Wass, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater singles during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .238 with 37 RBI, 29 runs scored and 5 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-2 with 4.20 ERA, 38 Ks in 30 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 4-0 with 4.34 ERA, 40 Ks in 37.1 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-4 with 3.88 ERA, 53 Ks in 62.2 IP; remains on 15-day injured list due to biceps inflammation.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 6-1 with 39 Ks in 64.2 IP. Has 2.78 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .323 with 8 HR, 31 RBI and 40 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-3 with 2.95 ERA, 39 Ks in 39.2 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .273 with 8 HR, 49 runs scored, 41 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .404 with 10 RBI, 8 runs scored. Is 23 for 57 since returning from injury.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .242 with 12 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 31 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-1 with 24 Ks, 5.56 ERA in 43.2 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .195 in the bigs with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 runs scored. Back in Triple-A.