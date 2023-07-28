Local MLB update: JU’s Mike Baumann continues torrid start for Orioles

Austin Hays #21 of the Baltimore Orioles warms-up prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .222 with 47 RBI, 41 runs scored and 7 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.79 ERA, 48 Ks in 40.1 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Continues career year. Is 7-0 with 3.47 ERA, 52 Ks in 49.1 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 3-4 with 3.88 ERA, 53 Ks in 62.2 IP; remains on 15-day injured list due to biceps inflammation.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 8-3 with 64 Ks in 102 IP. Has 3.18 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .295 with 9 HR, 40 RBI and 47 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-4 with 2.94 ERA, 53 Ks in 52 IP, 7 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .286 with 12 HR, 69 runs scored, 57 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .298 with 16 RBI, 14 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .200 with a HR, 2 runs and 2 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .237 with 19 RBI, 12 stolen bases, 40 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-4 with 31 Ks, 7.31 ERA in 56.2 IP.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Hitting .179 in the bigs with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 10 runs scored.